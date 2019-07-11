Rich Energy commits to Haas, condemns 'rogue actions of one individual'

Rich Energy has stated that they remain focused on their partnership with the Haas Formula 1 team, following the "rogue actions" of a person that led to a tweet stating it had separated from the American team.

The tweet surfaced on Wednesday evening, however Guenther Steiner, team prinicpal at Haas, claimed on Thursday that they were still in partnership together.

Now Rich Energy has insisted that the person accountable for the message claiming that its relationship with Haas has ended, will be removed from "all executive responsibilities".

"The shareholders who own the majority of Rich Energy, would like to clarify certain statements that have been circulated in the media from an unauthorised source," read a statement from the company.

"We wholeheartedly believe in the Haas F1 Team, its performance, and the organisation as a whole and we are fully committed to the current sponsorship agreement in place. We also completely believe in the product of Formula One and the platform it offers our brand.

"Clearly the rogue actions of one individual have caused great embarrassment. We are in the process of legally removing the individual from all executive responsibilities.

"They may speak for themselves but their views are not those of the company. The incident is very regrettable; we will not be making further comment on this commercially sensitive matter and will be concluding it behind closed doors.

"We wish to confirm our commitment to the Haas F1 Team, Formula One and to thank the Haas F1 Team for their support and patience whilst this matter is dealt with internally."