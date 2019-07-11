Rich Energy commits to Haas, condemns 'rogue actions of one individual'

Rich Energy has stated that they remain focused on their partnership with the Haas Formula 1 team, following the "rogue actions" of a person that led to a tweet stating it had separated from the American team.
The tweet surfaced on Wednesday evening, however Guenther Steiner, team prinicpal at Haas, claimed on Thursday that they were still in partnership together.
Now Rich Energy has insisted that the person accountable for the message claiming that its relationship with Haas has ended, will be removed from "all executive responsibilities".
"The shareholders who own the majority of Rich Energy, would like to clarify certain statements that have been circulated in the media from an unauthorised source," read a statement from the company.
"We wholeheartedly believe in the Haas F1 Team, its performance, and the organisation as a whole and we are fully committed to the current sponsorship agreement in place. We also completely believe in the product of Formula One and the platform it offers our brand.
"Clearly the rogue actions of one individual have caused great embarrassment. We are in the process of legally removing the individual from all executive responsibilities.
"They may speak for themselves but their views are not those of the company. The incident is very regrettable; we will not be making further comment on this commercially sensitive matter and will be concluding it behind closed doors.
"We wish to confirm our commitment to the Haas F1 Team, Formula One and to thank the Haas F1 Team for their support and patience whilst this matter is dealt with internally."
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,609
what are the bets it was williams storey
calle.itw
Posts: 6,906
It gets more odd by the second. Now rogue public media managers ain't uncommon, such is commonplace these days and it ain't really odd when it happens in those cases, but the fact it happens with Rich strikes me as legit odd. I can't shake the feeling that they wanted out, and got a lovely love letter from Haas reminding them they cannot withdraw just like that (also, said mail may or may not have contained a timed container with Anthrax that would only deactivate if Rich said "please forgive us, daddy Haas"). And I repeat: it would've been better for Haas if Rich did attempt to get out. Anyone dealing with them will look shady, since they seem to be for energy drinks what G2A is in the video game industry.
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,609
Rich Energy has put out plenty of questionable tweets in the past. Guess this time it went too far.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,792
ROFL. I wasn't sure it would happen, but I thought it was likely that someone would eventually apologize from the Haas side. It was so hilariously unprofessional. The other thing I'm waiting on is for someone from Rich Energy to get arrested for money laundering, drug or human smuggling, links to terrorist organizations, or something very foul. Rich Energy is one weird company. Like a shell corporation with marketing
calle.itw
Posts: 6,906
Very shoddy marketing at that. The fact very few people have ever heard of their drinks or even seen them in stores up, or seen ads aside from this title sponsorship really smells fishy to me. Alongside with the past of one of the stakeholders, the dude what got money from that tobacco farm in Africa what he owns. As you say, if they were revealed to be money launderers, I wouldn't bat an eyebrow.