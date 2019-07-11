user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Rich Energy commits to Haas, condemns 'rogue actions of one individual'

  • Published on 11 Jul 2019 16:43
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Rich Energy has stated that they remain focused on their partnership with the Haas Formula 1 team, following the "rogue actions" of a person that led to a tweet stating it had separated from the American team.

The tweet surfaced on Wednesday evening, however Guenther Steiner, team prinicpal at Haas, claimed on Thursday that they were still in partnership together.

Now Rich Energy has insisted that the person accountable for the message claiming that its relationship with Haas has ended, will be removed from "all executive responsibilities".

"The shareholders who own the majority of Rich Energy, would like to clarify certain statements that have been circulated in the media from an unauthorised source," read a statement from the company.

"We wholeheartedly believe in the Haas F1 Team, its performance, and the organisation as a whole and we are fully committed to the current sponsorship agreement in place. We also completely believe in the product of Formula One and the platform it offers our brand.

"Clearly the rogue actions of one individual have caused great embarrassment. We are in the process of legally removing the individual from all executive responsibilities.

"They may speak for themselves but their views are not those of the company. The incident is very regrettable; we will not be making further comment on this commercially sensitive matter and will be concluding it behind closed doors.

"We wish to confirm our commitment to the Haas F1 Team, Formula One and to thank the Haas F1 Team for their support and patience whilst this matter is dealt with internally."


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,609

    what are the bets it was williams storey

    • + 0
    • Jul 11 2019 - 17:19
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,906

    It gets more odd by the second. Now rogue public media managers ain't uncommon, such is commonplace these days and it ain't really odd when it happens in those cases, but the fact it happens with Rich strikes me as legit odd. I can't shake the feeling that they wanted out, and got a lovely love letter from Haas reminding them they cannot withdraw just like that (also, said mail may or may not have contained a timed container with Anthrax that would only deactivate if Rich said "please forgive us, daddy Haas"). And I repeat: it would've been better for Haas if Rich did attempt to get out. Anyone dealing with them will look shady, since they seem to be for energy drinks what G2A is in the video game industry.

    • + 0
    • Jul 11 2019 - 17:30
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,609

      Rich Energy has put out plenty of questionable tweets in the past. Guess this time it went too far.

      • + 0
      • Jul 11 2019 - 17:51
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,792

    ROFL. I wasn't sure it would happen, but I thought it was likely that someone would eventually apologize from the Haas side. It was so hilariously unprofessional. The other thing I'm waiting on is for someone from Rich Energy to get arrested for money laundering, drug or human smuggling, links to terrorist organizations, or something very foul. Rich Energy is one weird company. Like a shell corporation with marketing

    • + 0
    • Jul 11 2019 - 18:02
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 6,906

      Very shoddy marketing at that. The fact very few people have ever heard of their drinks or even seen them in stores up, or seen ads aside from this title sponsorship really smells fishy to me. Alongside with the past of one of the stakeholders, the dude what got money from that tobacco farm in Africa what he owns. As you say, if they were revealed to be money launderers, I wouldn't bat an eyebrow.

      • + 0
      • Jul 11 2019 - 18:17


GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Max Verstappen's overtake on Charles Leclerc deserving of a penalty?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 46,291 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar