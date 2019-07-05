user icon
Vettel: F1 rulebook 'a bit of a mess'

  • Published on 05 Jul 2019 16:29
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel has described the Formula 1 rulebook as a "bit of a mess", believing the sport to be over-regulated.

In Canada earlier this year, Vettel received a time penalty which denied him a win when he was deemed to have rejoined the track dangerously in front of Lewis Hamilton after making a mistake.

Ferrari won't challenge at every track - Binotto | Ferrari 'certainly not' interested in signing Verstappen

Last weekend in Austria, the stewards investigated Max Verstappen's overtake on Charles Leclerc for the lead of the Grand Prix, with the verdict coming over three hours after the chequered flag.

Vettel jokingly called for the FIA to "burn the rulebook and start over", but remains firm on his belief that too much is coming under scrutiny in F1.

"I think the problem is now we have so many rules trying to put in writing what you can't put in writing," he said.

"It's just a bit of a mess, I can't think of any other sport where case by case, things are exactly the same.

"Things are always a bit different. And in our sport it's difficult to put everything and every possible outcome in writing. We need to simplify and give freedom to race each other."

Ferrari has not yet won a race in 2019, being denied in the late stages of Bahrain, Canada and Austria.

Rumours have been swirling about the future of Vettel in F1, however the German has stated that he will still be racing in F1 next year.


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar