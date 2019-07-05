Ferrari won't challenge at every track - Binotto

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto doesn't think his team is in a position to fight consistently at the head of the pack for the remainder of the season.

The Scuderia outfit showed strong pace last time out in Austria, claiming pole position on Saturday and leading much of the race on Sunday.

However, Charles Leclerc found himself getting overtaken by Red Bull 's Max Verstappen in the final stages, denying Ferrari its first win of the season.

Binotto says that Ferrari was aware that it would have a good chance at the win in Austria, but doesn't expect it to be able to repeat its performance at every other circuit.

"We knew that coming here we would have a better chance," Binotto said. "We are aware that we are improving our car.

"At the end of Paul Ricard, we said that the car has improved compared to Barcelona and we had new upgrades in the car that went in the right direction.

"Will we be able to fight at all the of the tracks? I don't think yet. There are still tracks that will be more difficult for us. But then again, from now until then we will bring a few developments and we can only see race by race."

'Shame' F1 didn't change tyre specification

F1 held a meeting over the Austrian GP weekend to decide whether or not to change back to the 2018-spec tyres following the issues some teams have had with them this season.

However, the motion was denied after a split 50:50 vote, with Binotto adding that the decision was a 'shame' for the sport.

"Normally you have good battles, and you get those battles when you have a car that is not overperforming," he said.

"So this weekend has been great it has been great in that respect. We missed a great opportunity on the tyre decisions.

"Sometimes we are discussing a lot and not acting so I still feel that it's a shame that we haven't changed the tyres for the rest of the season."