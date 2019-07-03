user icon
Overcoming Red Bull struggles will make me a more complete driver - Gasly

  • Published on 03 Jul 2019 10:57
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pierre Gasly believes battling his current struggles at Red Bull will make him a more complete driver.

The Frenchman has had a tough 2019 season so far, as he has struggled to extract pace from the RB15 in what is his maiden year with the energy drink team.

Last time out in Austria, Gasly ended the race one lap down on teammate Max Verstappen, who took Red Bull's first victory of the year.

Gasly insists that he and the team are working hard to ensure he improves, and the 23-year-old thinks that by doing so, it will make him a stronger driver.

"You always learn from this kind of difficult situation," Gasly said. "Whether it's about yourself, about so many things. Facing challenges, when you come out of it in the end it always makes you stronger.

"That's the way I look at it. Things aren't going exactly how I want but I'm pretty confident that it will make me a more complete driver, once we go through that phase."

Result 'doesn't matter that much'

Gasly added that he doesn't see the result as the most satisfying objective to reach, as he is aiming to extract all he can from his car. 

"The result doesn't really matter that much. Just the feeling that I've extracted potential from the car and what it can give you.

"Sometimes, it's good enough for sixth, fifth, fourth or third, depending on the package you have. It's not so much the result, but it's more feeling okay after the weekend.

"Doing everything you could to get the result possible with the car you have. At the moment I don't have that feeling so I'm not satisfied. But that's what we're trying to improve."


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

