user icon
icon

link-icon
Ericsson 'missed the feeling' of podium success

Ericsson 'missed the feeling' of podium success

  • Published on 03 Jun 2019 14:01
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Marcus Ericsson admits he missed the feeling of competing at the front of the grid following his P2 finish at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle on Sunday.

The Swede held off challenges from Will Power as the second race of the weekend saw two restarts late on in the race. Ericsson took his first career podium since 2013, when he was racing in the GP2 series.

“That's been an extremely long time,” Ericsson said. “I missed that a lot, that feeling. Then to be up there with two legends like Scott [Dixon] and Will, to run with these guys, running behind Scott Dixon, Indy last week I was running with Scott.

"You just learn so much running behind these guys because they are so experienced, good drivers, doing the right things. Obviously sharing the podium with Scott and Will was a special moment for sure."

Ericsson's podium finish is by far his best result of the season, as his only other top ten finish came in Alabama, where he crossed the line in seventh.

"I think the pace we've shown all the way through, the results were going to come," Ericsson added. "I'm just really happy it did today because I think we deserved that. The team did deserve that because they've done an amazing job all year."

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports' general manager Taylor Kiel commented: “For him to hold his own and hold serve and bring home second was a huge victory on a lot of fronts for him.

“Marcus has plenty of skill. He’s shown it all over the world. He just needed the opportunity to showcase it here. Finally, he’s done that, and I think there’s going to be more to come for him for sure.”


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • websurfer

    Posts: 52

    Well done by Marcus Ericsson. He is hopefully back on track.
    .

    • + 0
    • Jun 3 2019 - 18:18
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 955

    That should do a lot to boost his confidence. He's hit a few rough patches this season but this result shows good form.

    • + 0
    • Jun 3 2019 - 23:21

Related news



RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

SE Marcus Ericsson 9
  • Team Sauber
  • Points 18
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 81
  • Country Sweden
  • Date of b. Sep 2 1990 (29)
  • Place of b. Kumla, Sweden
  • Weight 63 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar