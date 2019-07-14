user icon
icon

link-icon
<strong>Honda Indy Toronto:</strong> Pagenaud holds off Dixon to win in Toronto

Honda Indy Toronto: Pagenaud holds off Dixon to win in Toronto

  • Published on 14 Jul 2019 23:35
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Slade

Simon Pagenaud kept his IndyCar title hopes alive by edging reigning series champion Scott Dixon in Toronto. Alexander Rossi completed the podium for Andretti Autosport Honda as he narrowed title-rival Josef Newgarden's championship advantage. 

Pagenaud managed to hold the lead off the line, allowing the Frenchman to fully utilise his qualifying advantage. However, it was less of a positive start for his Penske teammate Will Power.

The Australian who was aiming to improve from his lacklustre qualifying displays attempted a move on Graham Rahal - only for it to end in chaos as Matheus Leist, Marcus Ericsson, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marco Andretti were all caught in the crossfire of the action.

Upon the return of green flag racing Ed Jones acted swiftly, moving up to fourth in the process for Ed Carpenter Racing, ahead of Alexander Rossi.

The championship then took a critical turn in the first round of pitstops as Alexander Rossi managed to hold off perennial title rival Josef Newgarden in the stops.

Rossi also managed to repass the #20 Ed Carpenter Racing machine of Ed Jones to further boost his title tilt.

Ed Carpenter Racing's strong weekend was then turned upside down as teammates Jones and Spencer Pigot collided, leaving them both out of contention.

As the race began to reach its climax at the front as Dixon stalked Pagenaud. The reigning series champion was then aided by his former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Tony Kanaan.

As the AJ Foyt racing car was held up the race-leading Penske to bring Dixon ever closer.

Rahal Letterman-Lanigan's weekend then hit rock bottom as Takuma Sato was forced to retire from the race with an engine failure.

Will Power's dreadful weekend was then ended as he hit the wall in his Penske, compounding a miserable showing.

Meanwhile, back at the front Dixon hounded Pagenaud as more pressure was mounted with the aide of traffic, but nothing was stopping Pagenaud claim a Toronto win.

Newgarden also had late drama as he tapped the wall on the final lap; curtailing his late charge to relieve Rossi of a podium spot.

Behind the top four, Felix Rosenqvist produced a solid drive for Chip Ganassi to secure another top five and the badge of top rookie in Toronto.

Behind him was home-favourite James Hinchcliffe, while Colton Herta recovered from a below-par qualifying to finish seventh.

Eighth was the lead Dale Coyne Racing car of Sebastien Bourdais, just ahead of Graham Rahal and Marco Andretti, both of whom managed to secure top ten results despite their first lap contact.

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Racing Point
65
7
Toro Rosso
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar