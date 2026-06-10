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Doornbos calls Mercedes pit lane mistake "unworthy of F1"

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Doornbos calls Mercedes pit lane mistake "unworthy of F1"

George Russell and Mercedes have been heavily criticised by former Formula 1 driver Robert Doornbos after the team forgot to serve a time penalty during the Monaco Grand Prix, a blunder the Dutchman described as "unworthy of Formula 1". Russell dropped to twelfth place and finished pointless for the second consecutive race after Mercedes failed to apply a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane during his pitstop, compounding what was already a difficult weekend for the British driver.

The error stands in sharp contrast to the other side of the Mercedes garage, where rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli claimed his fifth consecutive victory to extend his championship lead. Yet the operational failure surrounding Russell has raised questions about how a team of Mercedes' calibre can overlook a fundamental race procedure, particularly when the driver himself is known for his meticulous attention to regulatory detail.

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Human error under pressure

Speaking on Ziggo Sport's Race Café, Doornbos argued that the incident exposes the fragility of even the most sophisticated operations when the stakes are highest. "You can prepare and analyse everything down to the finest detail, but ultimately it comes down to performing when the pressure is at its peak," Doornbos said. "That a team simply forgets a time penalty during a pitstop shows that human error still plays a major role."

The former Red Bull driver pointed out that Formula 1 remains fundamentally dependent on human judgement, regardless of the volume of data and technology available to teams. According to Doornbos, the root cause was a failure to execute under the intense conditions of a street circuit race where margins for error are minimal.

Russell's own responsibility

Doornbos did not confine his criticism to the Mercedes pit wall. He also questioned why Russell, a driver widely recognised for his radio management and regulatory awareness, did not intervene. "Russell is normally the one who is constantly occupied with rules and details over the team radio. He sees everything other drivers do wrong and points it out immediately," Doornbos said. "So it's strange that he didn't ask his team to serve the time penalty first before the tyres were changed."

The pitstop itself was far from clean. Doornbos noted that the mechanics struggled with the front wheels, adding to what he termed a performance "unworthy of Formula 1" from the German squad. Russell's frustration was evident, but the lapse in communication between driver and team suggests a broader breakdown in protocol during a critical phase of the race.

Championship picture remains intact

Despite the costly mistake, Mercedes continues to lead the constructors' championship with 244 points. Antonelli's dominance has provided a crucial buffer, with the Italian rookie now firmly in control of the drivers' standings after his Monaco triumph. "On the other side of the garage, they had the absolute standout of the weekend," Doornbos acknowledged. "That softens the pain of such an error to some extent."

The contrast between Antonelli's flawless execution and Russell's compromised race underlines the narrow margins that separate success and failure in modern Formula 1. For Russell, the challenge now is to reset and ensure such lapses do not become a pattern as the championship battle intensifies.

F1 News George Russell Robert Doornbos Mercedes

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Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,120
  • Podiums 26
  • Grand Prix 158
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, United Kingdom
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
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