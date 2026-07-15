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Why Robert Doornbos sees no relief for Red Bull at Spa

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Why Robert Doornbos sees no relief for Red Bull at Spa

Robert Doornbos has warned that Red Bull Racing's performance crisis is unlikely to ease at the Belgian Grand Prix, with the former Formula 1 driver identifying a wider erosion of confidence within the Austrian team. Speaking on The Pit Talk podcast, Doornbos said that Red Bull's technical struggles now extend far beyond the power unit, and that Spa-Francorchamps' high-speed layout could expose the RB22's weaknesses in energy management. The comments come as speculation mounts over the future of top engineer Paul Monaghan, who has been linked with a move to Cadillac, and as Max Verstappen's championship lead continues to shrink.

Doornbos pointed to a psychological shift inside the team, where mounting problems have become harder to solve as belief in the car diminishes. For a squad that dominated the opening stages of the hybrid era under Verstappen, the lack of progress through the European swing represents unfamiliar territory.

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Spa's demands could amplify Red Bull's weakness

"In a team, there comes a moment when confidence disappears and it becomes increasingly difficult to solve the problems. Then the difficulties just keep piling up," Doornbos said. "I honestly don't expect it to go much better in Belgium. Spa consists of many fast corners, and that's precisely where energy management plays an important role."

The circuit's reliance on sustained high-speed cornering places heavy demands on both the hybrid system and aerodynamic efficiency. Red Bull has struggled with both in recent rounds, losing ground to McLaren and Mercedes in particular. Doornbos believes the team's issues are now multi-layered, making quick fixes improbable.

More than just the power unit

"It's not just about the power unit," Doornbos added. "The balance of the car, the mechanical setup, the amount of downforce, and the internal working methods are all causing challenges. At the moment, things are simply not running the way Red Bull is used to."

Red Bull has worked for years to develop its own power unit in partnership with Ford, a project that will come to fruition in 2026. While Doornbos acknowledged the team has done solid work, he noted the scale of the challenge they face against Ferrari and Mercedes, manufacturers with decades of engine-building experience. If the power unit were the only issue, he suggested, there would be some understanding. The reality is more complicated.

Monaghan speculation adds uncertainty

Off-track concerns are mounting alongside the on-track slump. Paul Monaghan, Red Bull's chief engineer and a cornerstone of the team's technical operation, has been strongly linked with a move to Cadillac ahead of the American manufacturer's entry in 2026. Doornbos described Red Bull as "still very strong as an organisation", but the potential departure of such a senior figure would represent another layer of instability at a time when the team can least afford it.

Verstappen has remained publicly committed to Red Bull, but his contract contains performance clauses that could theoretically allow an exit if the team's competitiveness drops significantly. With Mercedes and Ferrari both improving, and McLaren now a genuine threat for victories, the pressure on Red Bull to arrest their decline has never been greater. Spa will offer an early indication of whether they can stabilise, or if the spiral Doornbos describes has further to run.

F1 News Max Verstappen Robert Doornbos Red Bull Racing

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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Australia Albert Park
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  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
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