David Coulthard has delivered a scathing critique of the FIA over the new power unit and aerodynamic regulations introduced for the 2026 season, arguing the governing body ignored clear warnings from drivers and engineers about the problems now playing out on track. The former Red Bull driver told the Up To Speed Podcast that the sport's failure to act on early concerns is damaging to its credibility, particularly given Formula 1's reliance on simulation and data-driven decision making.

The revised technical regulations for 2026, which introduced a more powerful hybrid system and revised aerodynamics, have created a fundamental issue: drivers can no longer push flat out through high-speed corners. Battery drain forces them to lift and coast in sections that would previously have been taken flat, effectively turning fast corners into charging zones. The FIA has since announced revisions for future seasons, but the delayed response has drawn criticism from multiple quarters.

Warnings Went Unheard

Coulthard described the rollout as predictable and avoidable. "The new rules came straight at us, while the drivers and the engineers were already saying this wouldn't work out well, but from the rest it remained pretty much silent," he said. The Scot recalled his reaction during the season opener in Melbourne: "We arrived in Melbourne, and we thought: 'They're just slowing down as they approach certain corners!'"

For Coulthard, the disconnect between the warnings and the FIA's inaction reflects poorly on the sport. "I have the feeling that we saw this coming, but that nobody really listened. And the fact that they had to react to reality, in a sport that endlessly simulates the future, was a bit disappointing. You can really hold the FIA accountable for that."

A Predictable Outcome

The former McLaren driver anticipated the FIA's defence, suggesting the governing body would cite resource constraints. "I know they will react sensitively and say they are just a small group of people and that the Formula 1 teams have hundreds of staff. But all the evidence was already there that it would be a 50-50 split and that the battery would become a challenge," he said.

The revised power unit formula shifted the balance between electric and combustion power, aiming for a roughly equal split. In practice, energy management has become so demanding that drivers are forced to compromise performance in ways visible to viewers and frustrating for competitors. Coulthard noted that simulation data, which teams and the FIA both possess, should have flagged the issue well before cars hit the track.

Incremental Fixes, Not Solutions

Coulthard expressed frustration at the gradual nature of the FIA's response. "What are we going to do in the future? We get more combustion engine next year and it's suggested it will be even more the year after. To only then see the obvious and react is a bit disappointing," he said. The FIA has confirmed that combustion power will be increased incrementally over the next two seasons, but the phased approach means drivers will continue managing energy in ways that compromise racing for the foreseeable future.

The broader concern, for Coulthard and others, is that the 2026 regulations were shaped without sufficient weight given to on-track reality. Formula 1 has long prided itself on technical sophistication and predictive accuracy, yet the current situation suggests a breakdown in communication between those who design the rules and those who understand how they play out in competition. Whether the FIA accelerates its planned revisions or maintains the current trajectory will shape how the sport is raced through the end of the decade.