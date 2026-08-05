user icon
icon

Why Coulthard Says the FIA Ignored Every Warning Sign

<< Return to the news list
Why Coulthard Says the FIA Ignored Every Warning Sign

David Coulthard has delivered a scathing critique of the FIA over the new power unit and aerodynamic regulations introduced for the 2026 season, arguing the governing body ignored clear warnings from drivers and engineers about the problems now playing out on track. The former Red Bull driver told the Up To Speed Podcast that the sport's failure to act on early concerns is damaging to its credibility, particularly given Formula 1's reliance on simulation and data-driven decision making.

The revised technical regulations for 2026, which introduced a more powerful hybrid system and revised aerodynamics, have created a fundamental issue: drivers can no longer push flat out through high-speed corners. Battery drain forces them to lift and coast in sections that would previously have been taken flat, effectively turning fast corners into charging zones. The FIA has since announced revisions for future seasons, but the delayed response has drawn criticism from multiple quarters.

More about FIA Why FIA stewards struggle to judge Verstappen's racecraft

Why FIA stewards struggle to judge Verstappen's racecraft

Aug 4
 Why Hamilton feels recent penalties are unfair

Why Hamilton feels recent penalties are unfair

Jul 31

Warnings Went Unheard

Coulthard described the rollout as predictable and avoidable. "The new rules came straight at us, while the drivers and the engineers were already saying this wouldn't work out well, but from the rest it remained pretty much silent," he said. The Scot recalled his reaction during the season opener in Melbourne: "We arrived in Melbourne, and we thought: 'They're just slowing down as they approach certain corners!'"

For Coulthard, the disconnect between the warnings and the FIA's inaction reflects poorly on the sport. "I have the feeling that we saw this coming, but that nobody really listened. And the fact that they had to react to reality, in a sport that endlessly simulates the future, was a bit disappointing. You can really hold the FIA accountable for that."

A Predictable Outcome

The former McLaren driver anticipated the FIA's defence, suggesting the governing body would cite resource constraints. "I know they will react sensitively and say they are just a small group of people and that the Formula 1 teams have hundreds of staff. But all the evidence was already there that it would be a 50-50 split and that the battery would become a challenge," he said.

The revised power unit formula shifted the balance between electric and combustion power, aiming for a roughly equal split. In practice, energy management has become so demanding that drivers are forced to compromise performance in ways visible to viewers and frustrating for competitors. Coulthard noted that simulation data, which teams and the FIA both possess, should have flagged the issue well before cars hit the track.

Incremental Fixes, Not Solutions

Coulthard expressed frustration at the gradual nature of the FIA's response. "What are we going to do in the future? We get more combustion engine next year and it's suggested it will be even more the year after. To only then see the obvious and react is a bit disappointing," he said. The FIA has confirmed that combustion power will be increased incrementally over the next two seasons, but the phased approach means drivers will continue managing energy in ways that compromise racing for the foreseeable future.

The broader concern, for Coulthard and others, is that the 2026 regulations were shaped without sufficient weight given to on-track reality. Formula 1 has long prided itself on technical sophistication and predictive accuracy, yet the current situation suggests a breakdown in communication between those who design the rules and those who understand how they play out in competition. Whether the FIA accelerates its planned revisions or maintains the current trajectory will shape how the sport is raced through the end of the decade.

F1 News David Coulthard

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
307
3
McLaren
220
4
Red Bull Racing
177
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
12
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB David Coulthard -
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Mar 27 1971 (55)
  • Place of b. Twynholm, Kirkcudbrightshire, Scotland, UK, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.82 m
Show full profile
show sidebar