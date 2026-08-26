user icon
icon

Why Verstappen's rare Zandvoort error stunned his ex-Red Bull mechanic

<< Return to the news list
Why Verstappen's rare Zandvoort error stunned his ex-Red Bull mechanic

Max Verstappen's heavy first-lap crash at Zandvoort has left those closest to him visibly shaken, with former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas admitting he was unprepared to witness such a rare error from the three-time world champion. Speaking on the Red Bull podcast Talking Bull, Nicholas described the incident as a sobering reminder that even Verstappen remains vulnerable to changeable conditions, despite his reputation for near-flawless racecraft in difficult weather.

Verstappen's weekend at his home circuit unravelled from the outset. Qualifying seventh in front of tens of thousands of Dutch fans, he was forced into recovery mode before the lights went out. On a drying track in the opening lap, he misjudged the final corner, which had remained damp while the rest of the circuit improved. The resulting impact with the barriers ended his race immediately and denied him any chance of salvaging points in front of a partisan crowd.

More about Red Bull Racing Can Red Bull still upgrade Verstappen's engine this season?

Can Red Bull still upgrade Verstappen's engine this season?

Aug 26
 Can Hadjar return at Monza despite hand injury?

Can Hadjar return at Monza despite hand injury?

Aug 25

Nicholas, who worked closely with Verstappen during his time at Red Bull, reflected on the violence of the collision. "That was a big hit, wasn't it?" he said. "We saw the damage the car had sustained, and as you said, the most important thing is that Max was okay, could step out of the car and just walk away." The comment underscores the severity of the shunt, which left the RB20 with significant damage to its right-hand side and rear suspension.

Conditions caught Verstappen out

Nicholas was quick to defend Verstappen's judgement, attributing the crash to the unpredictable nature of a half-wet circuit rather than driver error. "I really don't think there was much he could have done from his perspective," Nicholas explained. "You hit an unexpectedly wet patch of track. You've got the throttle down and before you know it, you're in the wall. So it's just rotten luck, and it happens rarely."

The mechanic's assessment points to the fine margins that define modern Formula 1, particularly on circuits like Zandvoort where coastal weather can create localized wet patches even as the track surface dries. Verstappen, renowned for his ability to read grip levels in mixed conditions, was caught out by a corner that had not dried at the same rate as the rest of the lap.

A rare lapse from Verstappen

What struck Nicholas most was the unfamiliarity of seeing Verstappen make such a mistake. "We almost never see this with Max," he said. "And every time it happens, I get a bit overwhelmed by it. I'm just not prepared to see these kinds of errors. It is what it is." The language reflects the elevated standard to which Verstappen is held, both by those who have worked with him and the wider paddock. Crashes of this nature have been virtually absent from his recent campaigns, making the Zandvoort incident all the more jarring.

Nicholas expects Verstappen to move on quickly. "The wet conditions changed that first lap. What can you do? That's just how it works in racing," he said. "He'll shake it off, see his family, regroup and then go racing again in Monza." The Italian Grand Prix presents an immediate opportunity for Verstappen to reset, though Red Bull's recent struggles for pace suggest the championship leader faces a tougher second half of the season than many anticipated. Whether Zandvoort proves an anomaly or a symptom of mounting pressure will become clearer in the coming rounds.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

NL Dutch Grand Prix

Local time 

NLDutch Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
425
2
Ferrari
338
3
McLaren
263
4
Red Bull Racing
186
5
Alpine F1
66
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
16
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
3
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
21 - Aug 23
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
21 - Aug 23
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,557
  • Podiums 131
  • Grand Prix 245
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar