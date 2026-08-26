Formula 3's first proper test at Madrid's new street circuit descended into chaos this week, with nineteen red flag stoppages across just two three-hour sessions. The disruption, caused by repeated crashes at what photographer Kym Illman described as poorly designed sections, raises uncomfortable questions about the track's readiness less than a month before F1 arrives for the relocated Spanish Grand Prix.

Illman, who documented the test sessions on Instagram, reported that a disproportionate number of incidents occurred at turn five, a heavy braking zone into a chicane expected to become one of the circuit's primary overtaking points. The 5.4-kilometre layout around Madrid's IFEMA exhibition complex has minimal run-off in several areas, with cars exiting certain corners millimetres from concrete walls. Combine that with blind apexes and a field of drivers learning the track for the first time, and the result was a session punctuated by stoppages.

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Turn five emerges as early flashpoint

Illman singled out the chicane complex as the session's most problematic section. "The corner that claimed the most victims was turn five," he wrote. "There is a significant braking zone there for a chicane. It will probably be one of the most important overtaking points on the 5.4-kilometre circuit." The combination of heavy braking, tight geometry, and limited escape roads proved too much for several F3 runners, many of whom lack the experience to anticipate where grip limits lie on an untested surface.

Blind corners elsewhere on the layout compounded the issue. Drivers reported difficulty judging apex positioning, while the proximity of barriers at corner exits left no margin for error. Street circuits traditionally punish mistakes more severely than permanent facilities, but the frequency of red flags suggests design choices that may prove contentious when faster, heavier F1 machinery arrives next month.

Circuit complete, infrastructure still unfinished

The asphalt itself appears ready. Illman confirmed that "the track is ready for the real work," a view supported by Ferrari's successful filming day at the venue several weeks ago. What remains incomplete is the surrounding infrastructure. Fan zones, hospitality areas, and paddock facilities are still under construction, lending the venue an unfinished appearance that has fuelled scepticism about whether Madrid can deliver a polished debut.

For months, doubts circulated about whether the circuit would be ready in time. Aerial images showed the site resembling a building yard well into the spring. While the racing line is now laid, the lack of completed ancillary facilities suggests organisers are cutting timelines fine. F1's arrival will test not only the track layout but also the logistical capacity of a venue assembled at speed.

What it means for F1's Madrid debut

Formula 3 cars are slower and lighter than their F1 counterparts, but the nature of the incidents should concern race control. Nineteen stoppages in six hours of running points to a circuit that either demands exceptionally precise car placement or has sections where the consequences of minor errors are disproportionately severe. F1 drivers will adapt faster than junior series runners, but the layout's characteristics won't change.

Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, which hosted the Spanish GP for decades, offered wide run-off and predictable kerbing. Madrid's street circuit philosophy is the opposite: tight, unforgiving, and built for spectacle over safety margin. Whether that trade-off proves acceptable will become clear when the Grand Prix field takes to the track for the first time in early May.