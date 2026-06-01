Fred Vasseur has dismissed Lewis Hamilton's concerns about Ferrari's straight-line speed, attributing the seven-time world champion's frustrations to energy deployment patterns rather than any underlying performance deficit. Hamilton complained over team radio during the Canadian Grand Prix that Max Verstappen was pulling away on the straights, telling engineer Carlo Santi, "He's just driving away on the straights." Vasseur told Sky Sports F1 that the issue reflects Hamilton's ongoing adaptation to current regulations, not a weakness in the SF-25.

Hamilton delivered his strongest Ferrari result to date in Canada a week and a half ago, yet the complaints expose the fine margins separating the British driver from full comfort in the Maranello machine. He currently sits fourth in the drivers' championship, just three points behind teammate Charles Leclerc, with the intra-team battle for third place in the standings intensifying.

Energy deployment, not outright speed

Vasseur was asked immediately after the race to address Hamilton's radio messages. The Ferrari team principal explained that energy distribution under the current technical regulations forces drivers to manage deployment more carefully, meaning full power is not always available on demand. "With these regulations, energy is sometimes distributed a little differently," Vasseur said. "When you're in the car and fighting against the competition, you might feel that a bit more than others. But overall, the pace was there."

The Frenchman's remarks suggest Hamilton is still calibrating his expectations to the SF-25's characteristics. Energy management has been a recurring theme since the 2026 power unit regulations introduced stricter limits on hybrid deployment, requiring drivers to balance electrical and internal combustion output across a lap. Several drivers have reported similar challenges, but experienced campaigners accustomed to older energy profiles appear to struggle more with the adjustment.

Hamilton closing on Leclerc

Vasseur insisted Ferrari does not have a fundamental speed problem. "We have a decent pace," he said, dismissing the notion that the SF-25 is off the benchmark on straights. Hamilton's strong form, despite his complaints, supports that assessment. His Canadian performance narrowed the gap to Leclerc to just three points, setting up a direct fight for third in the championship between the two Ferrari drivers.

The proximity in points suggests Hamilton is extracting more from the car as the season progresses, even if his radio commentary reflects lingering discomfort. Vasseur's comments indicate the team views Hamilton's adaptation as a work in progress, not a cause for alarm. Whether Hamilton can fully recalibrate his driving style to match the energy deployment demands of the current era will determine how competitive he remains against Leclerc as both drivers chase podium finishes in the constructors' race