Max Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen has confirmed that exit clauses exist in the Dutchman's Red Bull contract and that a decision on his future will be made before the summer break, a statement that should send alarm bells ringing in Milton Keynes. Verstappen is contracted until 2028, but Vermeulen's remarks this week suggest the four-time world champion is closer to leaving than at any point in his Red Bull tenure, particularly as Mercedes, Ferrari and occasionally McLaren have left the Austrian team scrambling for answers on track this season.

Vermeulen spoke to German media and clarified for the first time in months the conditions under which Verstappen might stay or go. "We want the decision to be made quickly, so everyone knows where they stand. It could happen before the summer break," he said. The timeline is tight and the pressure is real. Red Bull's performance over the next handful of races in Austria, Great Britain, Belgium and Hungary will effectively serve as an audition for keeping their star driver.

Vermeulen lays out the conditions

Vermeulen was careful to frame Verstappen's camp as loyal, but he left no ambiguity about what is required. "We have a contract until 2028. Of course there are exit clauses, they have always been there. But we have never used one. We have always been loyal and we will continue to be," he said. "We want to continue on this path with Red Bull and we want Max to finish his career here, but of course with the chance to win."

That final clause is the crux. Verstappen's recent comment after Barcelona, where he stated Red Bull is now the fourth-fastest team, was not throwaway frustration. It was a public signal. The departure of several key technical figures and the visible regression of the RB22 have created a situation where Verstappen's loyalty is no longer guaranteed by contract length alone. Vermeulen's emphasis on wanting a decision soon suggests the driver's camp is not prepared to wait and see if Red Bull can recover by mid-season 2026 or beyond.

Red Bull's narrow window

Team principal Laurent Mekies and his engineering group now face a dual challenge: develop the car and power unit while simultaneously convincing Verstappen the trajectory is upward. The problem is that the upcoming races offer little reason for optimism. Red Bull has not shown the development pace of its rivals, and asking Verstappen to commit his future based on hope rather than evidence is a difficult sell when Mercedes and Ferrari are actively improving.

If Verstappen does trigger an exit clause, Red Bull has options but no equivalent replacement. Oscar Piastri has been mentioned as a possible successor, while Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso could both become available as their contracts with Williams and Aston Martin expire. Both Spaniards bring experience and speed, but neither brings what Verstappen does: a driver in his prime who has defined the team's identity for the better part of a decade.

A decision that will reshape the grid

Verstappen's next move will not just determine Red Bull's immediate future. It will set off a chain reaction across the driver market. Mercedes has long been rumoured as a destination, while Ferrari remains a possibility despite recent struggles. McLaren, should they continue their upward trajectory, could also enter the conversation. What is clear is that Vermeulen and Verstappen are not bluffing. The decision will come soon, and Red Bull's fate hinges on whether they can prove in the next two months that they are still a team capable of winning.

The alarming part for Red Bull is not that Verstappen has options. It is that his manager felt the need to make those options public. Loyalty, as Vermeulen noted, has its limits. Red Bull now has a handful of race weekends to demonstrate they have not crossed them