Max Verstappen has been excused from Thursday's FIA press conference at the Hungaroring, having fulfilled his media obligations last weekend in Belgium. The FIA rarely summons drivers for two consecutive race weekends, offering the reigning world champion a reprieve before the final round ahead of the summer break. Red Bull's own media commitments, however, remain on his schedule.

The decision to omit Verstappen from the official press conference is procedural rather than noteworthy. Drivers who attended the previous weekend's event are typically rotated out, a pattern the governing body has followed with increasing consistency this season. For a driver managing championship pressure and the technical demands of Hungary's tight, twisting layout, the lighter media load is a marginal but welcome advantage.

Spanish-speaking trio headlines opening session

The FIA has assembled a notably Spanish-flavoured line-up for the first press conference at 14:30 local time. Franco Colapinto, Fernando Alonso, and Carlos Sainz will appear together, a scheduling choice that follows Spain's appearance in the World Cup final against Argentina the previous day. Whether intentional or coincidental, the timing adds a subplot to what is ordinarily a routine Thursday obligation.

Colapinto, Alonso, and Sainz will be followed by a second group featuring Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar, McLaren's Oscar Piastri, and Haas driver Oliver Bearman. The inclusion of Hadjar underscores Red Bull's continued evaluation of its development programme, particularly with the team's 2026 line-up still under internal discussion.

Newey's first technical briefing as Aston Martin hire

Friday will bring a more significant media moment. Adrian Newey, recently confirmed as Aston Martin's managing technical partner, will appear in the team principals' and technical directors' press conference between the two practice sessions. The British squad is introducing an extensively revised car this weekend, and Newey's presence signals a shift in how Aston Martin intends to communicate its technical direction.

Newey will share the stage with Red Bull technical director Pierre Waché and Mercedes' Simone Resta. The contrast will be sharp. Newey now represents a team chasing midfield relevance, while his former employer continues to manage a championship fight and Mercedes attempts to consolidate its recent resurgence. For paddock observers, it marks the first public appearance in which Newey speaks as a direct competitor to the organisation he helped dominate for over a decade.

Verstappen's workload unchanged despite FIA absence

While Verstappen avoids the FIA press conference, his Thursday schedule remains full. Red Bull will hold its own media session, and the Dutchman is expected to field questions there. Should he qualify or finish in the top three, he will be required to attend the post-session and post-race press conferences as usual. The FIA exemption, in other words, offers breathing room rather than a day off.

Hungary represents the final opportunity before the summer shutdown to address form, strategy, and the tightening battle with McLaren. Verstappen enters the weekend with a healthy but not insurmountable championship lead, and Red Bull's performance on low-speed circuits this season has been inconsistent. The Hungaroring will provide a clearer indication of whether recent struggles were track-specific or symptomatic of a broader aerodynamic limitation. Media duties or not, the pressure remains.