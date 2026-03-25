Max Verstappen has been vocal about his frustrations with the 2026 Formula 1 regulations for weeks. He has compared the energy deployment battles to Mario Kart and argued that what the sport is producing now has little to do with real racing. Jacques Villeneuve understands the frustration but looks at the bigger picture differently.

A Different Kind of Racing

Villeneuve shared his thoughts during a conversation with Ralf Schumacher on Sky Sports Germany. His overall reading of the 2026 regulations was more balanced than Verstappen's. "It is a different way of racing, but it is enjoyable. In the end you want a good show, and we are getting one."

"We Would Both Have Hated This"

When it came to Verstappen's specific complaints, Villeneuve was more sympathetic. He drew on his own experience as a driver from a very different era to make the point. "If you asked a pure racer, like we were back in the day, I think we would both have hated this. We started racing because it was hard and physical, and that is completely different now. It requires a different set of skills. But in the end you still see the best drivers at the front."

That final point is worth noting. Whatever the format, the hierarchy tends to sort itself out over time. The fastest drivers in the best-prepared teams end up at the front. The 2026 regulations have changed the nature of the battles on track, but they have not rewritten the fundamental logic of the sport.

The Battery Question

Where Villeneuve expressed some genuine concern was around how the energy dependency plays out over a season. "The difference when someone does or does not deploy energy is really enormous. Right now it is interesting because it is new and we do not yet know exactly what to expect. But if we see the same pattern for ten races, it could start to feel a bit repetitive after a while. Let us see how this develops first."

It is a reasonable position. New rules always create intrigue in the early weeks of a season. The question is whether the racing remains genuinely unpredictable as teams understand the systems better and the tactical patterns become more predictable. Villeneuve is reserving judgement, which is probably the right instinct at this stage of the year.