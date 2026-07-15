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Why Max Verstappen's Red Bull decision may drag into autumn

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Why Max Verstappen's Red Bull decision may drag into autumn

Max Verstappen cannot activate his Red Bull exit clause until October, according to BBC Sport, meaning the saga over his future will extend well into the second half of the season. The four-time world champion is heavily linked with McLaren amid growing frustration at Red Bull's performance collapse, but the contractual mechanism that would allow him to leave is not yet available. Verstappen has not yet made a decision, the British broadcaster reports.

Much of the speculation around Verstappen's future has centred on the assumption that he could trigger his exit clause imminently. That timeline now appears incorrect. The clause, widely believed to offer Verstappen a route out if Red Bull fail to meet performance criteria, does not come into force until the autumn. Red Bull currently sit fourth in the constructors' championship, trailing Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren after a sharp decline in form that has left Verstappen visibly frustrated.

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Verstappen's irritation was on full display at Silverstone, where Red Bull ignored his request to change the power unit and adjust his setup after qualifying. He subsequently crashed following a rear wing failure, compounding a difficult weekend. The incident underscored a growing disconnect between driver and team, one that has fuelled widespread rumours of a potential departure.

McLaren emerges as logical destination

BBC Sport confirms that McLaren is among the options Verstappen and his management are exploring. The Woking-based team has emerged as the most competitive package on the grid, with reigning world champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri delivering consistent results. A move to McLaren would reunite Verstappen with a team capable of fighting for race wins, something Red Bull can no longer guarantee.

The broadcaster notes that such a switch would not be unusual in Formula 1, where performance ultimately dictates driver decisions. Verstappen is widely regarded as the best qualifier and racer on the grid, capable of extracting maximum performance from any car. BBC Sport also suggests Verstappen is confident he can beat any teammate, a factor that would ease any concerns about joining a team already housing Norris, who won last year's title.

Piastri's future in question

Oscar Piastri is increasingly mentioned as the driver most vulnerable should Verstappen arrive at McLaren. The Australian has impressed in his second full season but would likely be the one to make way. Norris, as the reigning champion and McLaren's established lead driver, would be the more secure of the two. Piastri's next move, should he be displaced, remains unclear, though several midfield teams would welcome a driver of his calibre.

Red Bull's performance crisis deepens

Red Bull's fall from dominance has been swift and severe. After winning 21 of 22 races in 2023 and starting 2024 with four consecutive victories, the team now struggles to reach the podium. Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren have all surpassed Red Bull in recent upgrades, leaving Verstappen with a car that no longer suits his driving style. The rear instability and aerodynamic limitations have been particularly problematic, robbing Verstappen of the confidence to push on the limit.

The October timing of the exit clause gives both Verstappen and Red Bull a window to assess whether the situation can be salvaged. If Red Bull's upgrade path fails to deliver by mid-season, Verstappen will have the contractual freedom to explore his options. McLaren, with its upward trajectory and proven competitiveness, represents the most credible alternative should he choose to leave.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

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Team
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Mercedes
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Alpine F1
63
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Australia Albert Park
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,500
  • Podiums 128
  • Grand Prix 240
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
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