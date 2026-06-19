Guenther Steiner believes Charles Leclerc will need to adapt his approach after Lewis Hamilton's growing influence at Ferrari, particularly following the seven-time world champion's dominant victory in Barcelona. The former Haas team principal expects Leclerc to increasingly mirror Hamilton's methods as the Monégasque driver faces a 40-point deficit following consecutive retirements.

Hamilton's resurgence at Ferrari this season has been striking. After a difficult debut year with the Scuderia, the Briton appears fully revitalised, securing podiums in Monaco and Canada before claiming his first Grand Prix win for Ferrari in Spain. Leclerc, by contrast, endured another frustrating weekend in Barcelona, retiring with a suspected hydraulic failure. The back-to-back DNFs have shifted the internal balance decisively in Hamilton's favour.

Steiner, speaking on the Red Flags podcast, acknowledged the psychological weight Leclerc now carries. "Charles is not in his best place right now. He'll undoubtedly be disappointed after those recent results, but sometimes you need that wake-up call to improve," he said. The Austrian sees the setbacks as potentially formative rather than fatal to Leclerc's confidence.

The Hamilton template

Steiner has no doubts about Leclerc's raw speed, but he sees a shift coming in how the Ferrari driver approaches his weekends. "Everyone knows Charles has exceptional pace. He's also smart enough to see what works. That's why I expect him to follow the direction Lewis has taken," Steiner said.

The evidence, Steiner argues, is already visible. Leclerc reportedly requested the same brake specification Hamilton had been using after the Monaco Grand Prix, a detail that signals openness to change rather than stubborn adherence to his own preferences. "In Monaco, Charles already indicated he wanted the same brakes as Lewis. That shows he recognises Hamilton's approach is working. Sometimes you have to take one step back to take two forward," Steiner explained.

For Steiner, this is not a question of Leclerc lacking talent. Rather, it reflects the reality of sharing a garage with one of the sport's most meticulous operators. Hamilton's methodical setup philosophy and ability to extract performance through consistent feedback have long been hallmarks of his career. If Leclerc absorbs those lessons, Steiner suggests, Ferrari could benefit from two drivers working in closer technical alignment.

Ferrari's composure test

While Hamilton's Barcelona victory was a statement, Steiner cautioned Ferrari against premature celebration. "Barcelona was a great race for Ferrari, but one win doesn't mean this is the new normal. The team must keep both feet on the ground, stick to the current line, and keep developing," he said.

The warning carries weight. Ferrari's history is littered with false dawns, moments where a strong result sparked internal overconfidence or strategic missteps. Steiner's message is clear: consolidation matters more than euphoria. The Scuderia has shown flashes of genuine pace this season, but sustained competitiveness requires disciplined development and operational consistency.

Steiner does credit team principal Frédéric Vasseur with steering Ferrari in the right direction. Under Vasseur's leadership, the team has appeared more cohesive and less reactive than in previous seasons. The challenge now, Steiner argues, is maintaining that equilibrium while managing the internal dynamic between a driver trying to prove himself and a seven-time champion finding his stride.

What comes next for Leclerc

Leclerc's predicament is not unique in Formula 1. Drivers have often faced periods where a teammate's form forces introspection and adjustment. The question is whether Leclerc can absorb Hamilton's methods without losing the aggressive instinct that has defined his career. His willingness to request different brake specs suggests pragmatism, but the psychological toll of consecutive failures and a widening points gap cannot be ignored.

For Ferrari, the ideal scenario is convergence: two drivers working with similar setups, maximising the car's potential without internal friction. Hamilton's experience could accelerate Ferrari's development process if Leclerc's feedback begins to align more closely with his teammate's. The risk, however, is that Leclerc's confidence erodes further if results do not improve quickly.

Steiner's broader point is that Ferrari must avoid complacency. One victory does not reverse the structural challenges that have plagued the team in recent years. The Barcelona result offers proof of potential, but sustained success will depend on Ferrari's ability to build on this momentum without succumbing to the internal pressures that have so often undermined their campaigns. Leclerc's adaptation, if it happens, will be a key indicator of whether Ferrari can manage both its drivers and its ambitions in the races ahead