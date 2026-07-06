Paul Monaghan, Red Bull's chief engineer of 21 years, was visibly stressed and irritable in recent months before his expected departure to Cadillac, according to Sky Sports F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz. The move represents another high-profile loss for Red Bull amid a wave of senior staff exits, stripping the team of institutional memory accumulated across two decades of dominance. Monaghan's apparent discomfort underscores tensions within the Milton Keynes operation as key figures leave the organisation.

Kravitz, speaking in Ted's Notebook, said Monaghan is already believed to be on gardening leave ahead of finalising his switch to the American newcomer. The veteran engineer has been with Red Bull since late 2005, witnessing every major milestone in the team's history: its debut season, first podium in 2006, maiden victory in 2009, and all six drivers' championships from 2010 through 2013 and 2021 onwards. His departure follows a pattern of senior exits that has included Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, both of whom have also left the team this season.

Frustration visible in the pit lane

"Red Bull Racing is losing more and more experienced personnel," Kravitz said. "Lately he seemed quite stressed and irritable. I don't know if that was because he was frustrated that Red Bull wasn't winning, but he always seemed stressed and irritated in the pit lane. It was clear he wasn't happy."

The observation is striking given Monaghan's reputation for calm technical leadership during Red Bull's most successful periods. His demeanour, according to Kravitz, shifted noticeably as the team's competitive position deteriorated and internal upheaval accelerated. Whether the frustration stemmed from performance decline, management changes, or both remains unclear, but the visible strain suggests deeper discord within the engineering structure.

From dominance to Cadillac's rebuild

Monaghan was absent from Silverstone, with Red Bull offering no explanation beyond confirming he was not present. "We think he's on leave," Kravitz said. "The team will only say that Paul Monaghan is not present this weekend, without giving further details. According to strong rumours in the paddock, he's going to Cadillac."

The move to Cadillac marks a dramatic shift in ambition. While Red Bull has won six constructors' titles during Monaghan's tenure, Cadillac has yet to score a single point in its debut season. The American outfit is struggling to establish itself at the back of the grid, making Monaghan's reported willingness to leave all the more telling. It suggests the pull factors at Cadillac, whether financial, structural, or a clean slate, outweighed the appeal of remaining at a former championship-winning team in transition.

Red Bull's brain drain continues

Monaghan's departure is the latest in a series of losses that have hollowed out Red Bull's senior ranks. The exits of Horner and Marko, both central to the team's identity and operational continuity, have left a leadership vacuum. Monaghan's technical expertise, honed across two regulation cycles and multiple championship campaigns, will be difficult to replace. His frustration, visible to paddock observers, may reflect broader unease among staff facing an uncertain future under new leadership.

Cadillac, despite its current struggles, gains a figure with unmatched experience in building championship-winning machinery. For Red Bull, the loss is both symbolic and practical: a 21-year institutional pillar choosing to walk away, even to a team with no immediate prospect of success, speaks to internal conditions that extend beyond on-track performance.