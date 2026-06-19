Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has issued a public apology to fans following another dismal weekend in Spain, where Fernando Alonso failed to finish and the Silverstone-based team's performance crisis deepened. The apology underscores how far the former podium contenders have fallen in 2025, now struggling to control the car and rarely troubling the points.

Alonso, racing in front of a large Spanish crowd at Barcelona, qualified slowest and started from the pit lane before retiring from the race. His team-mate Lance Stroll also failed to see the chequered flag. The double retirement capped a run of form that has left Aston Martin battling near the back of the grid, a stark reversal from their promising start to the 2023 campaign.

Krack, speaking to media after the Barcelona Grand Prix, acknowledged the scale of the disappointment. "It was a disappointing weekend after a number of disappointing weeks," he said. "We had expected a difficult weekend, but performing poorly and then ending with two retirements is simply painful."

Krack's message to supporters in green

The German was particularly affected by the visible presence of Aston Martin fans throughout the Barcelona circuit. "I really feel for all the fans in green shirts in the grandstands and in the paddock. There were really a lot of them," Krack said. "When we drove around the circuit, it was beautiful to see all those fans in green, but we couldn't give them anything to cheer for."

He continued with a direct apology. "We started from the pit lane and then couldn't even finish the race with a decent result. That is really very unfortunate. I'm truly sorry for all the fans who bought expensive tickets to see their heroes in action. We didn't give them the chance to have something to cheer for."

A team in freefall

Aston Martin's 2025 season has become a case study in how quickly form can evaporate in modern Formula 1. Both drivers have reported handling difficulties, with the car frequently unstable and off the pace. Alonso's sole point this season came in Monaco, and even that was gifted by Sergio Pérez's time penalty rather than earned on merit.

The contrast with the team's 2023 form, when Alonso regularly challenged for podiums early in the year, is now stark. Technical changes and development missteps appear to have left Aston Martin unable to extract performance from their package. With each weekend, the gap to the midfield grows wider, and the goodwill of a passionate fanbase, visible in Barcelona's green-clad grandstands, risks eroding further.

Where Aston Martin goes from here

Krack's apology reflects the internal acknowledgement that the team is in crisis. Public contrition from a team principal is rare in Formula 1, a sport where optimism and defiance are the default settings. That Krack felt compelled to address fans directly suggests the pressure inside Aston Martin is mounting.

With reliability issues now compounding performance deficits, the team faces a long road back to competitiveness. Alonso, a two-time world champion, signed a multi-year extension with the team expecting progress. Instead, he finds himself battling to keep the car on track and out of the barriers. Whether Aston Martin can arrest this slide before the season runs away from them will define not just 2025, but the credibility of their long-term project