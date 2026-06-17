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What Rosberg Really Thinks About Hamilton's Ferrari Breakthrough

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What Rosberg Really Thinks About Hamilton's Ferrari Breakthrough

Lewis Hamilton's first Grand Prix victory for Ferrari in Barcelona has drawn praise from former teammate and 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, who described the win as a "legendary moment" for both the sport and the British driver. The victory, secured through an aggressive three-stop strategy, marks a significant turnaround for the seven-time world champion after a debut season with the Italian team that yielded only a single sprint race win in China and no Grand Prix podiums.

Hamilton surprised the paddock last year by leaving Mercedes for Ferrari, but his first campaign in red proved unexpectedly difficult. The SF-25 proved a challenging car to master, leaving Hamilton struggling for form throughout much of the season. After a winter of development and a comprehensive upgrade package, the tide appears to have turned.

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Following podium finishes in Monaco and Canada, Hamilton delivered an impressive qualifying performance in Barcelona, started from the front row, and outmanoeuvred the Mercedes drivers to claim his first Ferrari win. The result came at a crucial moment in the championship fight, reducing his deficit to points leader Kimi Antonelli from 66 points to 41 after the Italian suffered a retirement.

Former rival sees championship credentials

Rosberg, who battled Hamilton for years at Mercedes, told F1.com that the significance of the moment was not lost on the paddock. "We witnessed something special. This is a historic moment for Formula 1 and for Lewis himself," the German said. "Everyone in the paddock appreciates what has happened here. After such a difficult start at Ferrari, it is impressive to see how he has bounced back and is reaching his top level again."

The 2016 champion believes Ferrari now have the machinery to challenge Mercedes consistently. "Everyone wants to see him fight with Mercedes now. The Ferrari is fast enough, so it will be interesting to see what is still possible," Rosberg added. He went further, stating that Hamilton and Ferrari should genuinely believe in title contention: "They can compete for the championship, absolutely. In fact, they must believe in that."

Ferrari's momentum builds at the right time

Rosberg identified the confluence of factors now working in Hamilton's favour. "Success creates confidence. You become more motivated, work harder and gain energy from the results. That is what we are seeing now at Ferrari. The upgrades are working, Lewis is in a very good place mentally and everything seems to be falling into place," he explained.

Ferrari arrived in Barcelona with updates to eight different areas of the car, improvements that appear to have delivered immediate results. Rosberg also noted that Hamilton is currently performing at a higher level than teammate Charles Leclerc, a dynamic that strengthens Ferrari's championship bid. "When everything comes together like this, you can win races," he said.

The win positions Hamilton firmly back in championship contention and validates Ferrari's decision to pursue the most successful driver of his generation despite his age. With momentum building and the car finally responding to development, Hamilton's second act at Ferrari may yet deliver the fairytale ending many thought impossible after last season's struggles

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Nico Rosberg Ferrari

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
262
2
Ferrari
190
3
McLaren
141
4
Red Bull Racing
89
5
Alpine F1
60
6
Racing Bulls
38
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
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9
Audi
2
10
Aston Martin
1
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Date
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
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Australia
Albert Park
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China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

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Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,648
  • Podiums 136
  • Grand Prix 239
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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