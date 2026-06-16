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What Hamilton endured before his first Ferrari victory

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What Hamilton endured before his first Ferrari victory

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that the criticism he faced during his difficult transition to Ferrari cut deeper than he publicly acknowledged, revealing the mental struggles that preceded his first victory for the Scuderia in Barcelona. The seven-time world champion, who ended Ferrari's winless run on Sunday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, said he was forced to rebuild his entire mindset after years of mounting doubt from outside voices.

Hamilton held off the field to deliver Ferrari's first win of the season, capitalising on a significant performance upgrade that has vaulted the Italian team back into contention. Yet the victory carried weight beyond the championship table. For Hamilton, it validated a deliberate and painful mental reset that began during the winter break, one that required cutting out external noise and leaning on a small circle of lifelong supporters.

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"I'm only human. Of course there were moments when the criticism hit me and went deep," Hamilton said after the race. "But at a certain point I distanced myself from all the noise and surrounded myself again with the people who have supported me my whole life." The admission is rare for a driver who has built much of his legacy on unshakable confidence, but it speaks to the scale of pressure that accompanied his move from Mercedes, a partnership that delivered six of his seven titles, to a Ferrari project that initially struggled to match expectations.

Family support and social media detox

Hamilton credited his family and close friends with playing a central role in his recovery, describing a conscious decision to disengage from social media entirely and refocus on the fundamentals of his craft. The strategy mirrors advice he has given publicly in the past, but this time the stakes were personal. His final season at Mercedes in 2024 was marred by inconsistent form, and his opening races at Ferrari offered little immediate relief. Critics questioned whether age and motivation were catching up with a driver who turns 40 this year.

Rather than respond publicly, Hamilton withdrew. From Christmas onward, he undertook what he described as the hardest training period of his career, a physical rebuild made necessary by a lingering injury that had compromised much of his previous season. The work was not just physical. "I kept telling myself one thing: never doubt yourself and always believe in your own abilities," he said. "I completely rebuilt my mindset to get back to the level I know I can perform at."

Validation at the top

Barcelona provided the proof. Hamilton controlled the race from the front, a performance that felt both vintage and symbolic. For Ferrari, it was the culmination of a development push that has transformed their competitiveness in recent weeks. For Hamilton, it was confirmation that the doubters, however loud, were wrong.

"The feeling of standing on top of the podium in Ferrari colours is special," Hamilton said, visibly emotional. "I think I'm just going to sleep in my red team shirt tonight." The remark, delivered with a smile, underscored the relief as much as the joy. This was not just a win. It was a statement of belonging, both to Ferrari and to the front of the grid where Hamilton has spent most of his career. Whether this marks the beginning of a sustained title challenge or a standalone moment of brilliance will define the rest of his Ferrari tenure, but for now, Hamilton has answered the most personal question: he still has what it takes

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
262
2
Ferrari
190
3
McLaren
141
4
Red Bull Racing
89
5
Alpine F1
60
6
Racing Bulls
38
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
2
10
Aston Martin
1
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Date
Grand Prix
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
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United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
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Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco
Monte Carlo
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Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,648
  • Podiums 136
  • Grand Prix 239
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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Ferrari
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