Red Bull has been classified by the FIA as having Formula 1's most powerful engine, a ruling that grants Mercedes and Ferrari development tokens under new ADUO regulations. The decision, confirmed last week, has raised questions about whether the dominant constructors deliberately underperformed in early-season power metrics to gain a regulatory advantage later in the year.

The classification matters because it directly determines which manufacturers can unlock in-season development allowances. Under ADUO rules introduced in 2025 to prevent engine performance gaps from becoming insurmountable, manufacturers trailing the benchmark power unit are awarded tokens to improve their power units mid-season. Red Bull's designation as the leader hands rivals the right to develop, despite Mercedes currently leading both championships.

Journalist Mark Hughes, speaking on The Race F1 Podcast, suggested the outcome may have been engineered. "If I had to bet my house on what led to this result, I'd say both Mercedes and Ferrari deliberately ensured their combustion engines were not performing optimally during the races up to and including Canada," Hughes said. He added that the FIA's measurement methodology may have been exploited to create a skewed picture of relative performance.

How the ADUO system works

The ADUO framework was implemented to stop any single manufacturer from building an unassailable technical lead. Each power unit is assessed across multiple performance parameters, with the FIA determining which manufacturer holds the edge. Teams ranked behind the leader receive development tokens proportional to their deficit, allowing targeted upgrades during the season.

What makes the Red Bull classification contentious is the timing. Mercedes has dominated the opening races of 2025, yet the FIA's data suggest Red Bull's combustion unit produces the highest peak power output. Hughes believes this discrepancy reflects strategic gamesmanship rather than genuine competitive balance.

Strategic sandbagging suspected

Hughes described the situation as deliberately opaque. "I think multiple things are at play, and it's so non-transparent that everyone only sees a small part of the whole picture," he explained. His theory centres on Mercedes and Ferrari running conservative engine modes during the measurement window, suppressing power output in a way that would register in the FIA's assessments but not compromise race results.

Red Bull's power unit may genuinely produce the highest raw output under specific conditions, but Hughes noted that driveability and deployment efficiency, areas where the Milton Keynes outfit has historically struggled, are not weighted equally in the FIA's formula. "When measured, and when it works well, it has the best power of all the power units," he said. "But I suspect there have been games played by both Mercedes and Ferrari."

Red Bull appeals for review

Red Bull has formally requested the FIA re-examine the data that led to the classification. The governing body has agreed to review the findings, though no timeline has been set and insiders expect the original ruling to stand. The team's objection is less about pride and more about competitive consequence. Being classified as the benchmark locks Red Bull out of further development while handing tokens to rivals who are already ahead on track.

The controversy underscores a recurring tension in modern Formula 1: technical regulations designed to promote convergence can incentivise teams to manipulate the metrics used to enforce them. Whether the FIA adjusts its methodology or tightens oversight of measurement periods will shape how manufacturers approach future homologation windows. For now, Red Bull must accept the cost of a classification that rewards its rivals for a deficit that may not truly exist