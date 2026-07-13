user icon
icon

How Hamilton turned Ferrari around after a disastrous debut year

<< Return to the news list
How Hamilton turned Ferrari around after a disastrous debut year

Lewis Hamilton has identified genuine collaboration as the decisive factor behind his dramatic recovery at Ferrari in 2026, following a debut season in which he failed to score a single podium and struggled to earn the team's trust. The seven-time world champion now sits third in the standings with both a podium and a race win to his name, trailing Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli by 32 points as the championship fight intensifies.

Hamilton's 2025 campaign was widely regarded as the worst of his career. Without a top-three finish across the entire season, the 106-time race winner found himself marginalised within the Scuderia, his input questioned at every turn. Ferrari president John Elkann publicly instructed both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to focus on driving rather than talking, a directive that reflected the tension within Maranello during a troubled year.

More about Ferrari Why Ferrari still backs the Hamilton strategy call that cost him P2

Why Ferrari still backs the Hamilton strategy call that cost him P2

Jul 8
 Hamilton sees power unit trouble brewing for Mercedes duo

Hamilton sees power unit trouble brewing for Mercedes duo

Jul 8

The turnaround has been built on technical alignment and structural change. Hamilton told international media that the current Ferrari carries components he specifically requested and helped develop. "One of them is a car I've genuinely helped develop," Hamilton said. "There are parts on the car, for example the front suspension, that I asked for last year and subsequently had made for the simulator and tested."

Technical reset and personnel shifts

Beyond aerodynamic adjustments, Hamilton secured changes to core systems that had hampered his ability to extract performance. "This year I finally got the brakes I wanted, and that was a significant effort," he explained. The Briton also highlighted personnel reshuffles within his immediate engineering group and a recalibration of how that group interfaces with the wider team structure.

The broader implication is clear: Hamilton's voice now carries weight in development meetings, a privilege he did not enjoy during a winless debut. That credibility had to be earned back through results, creating a difficult feedback loop in 2025. "Last year, every weekend was a very difficult weekend," Hamilton admitted. "So when you go through that, people naturally listen to you less: 'Why should we listen to you when you're delivering such results?'"

Alignment with Ferrari leadership

Hamilton has also recalibrated his relationship with senior management at Maranello, a necessary step given the political complexity of the organisation. "I'm trying to realign my position within the organisation with the senior leadership, so that we ensure we're on the same page and that we're allies rather than adversaries," he said.

The language is diplomatic, but the implication is pointed. Ferrari's internal structure has often been characterised by competing power centres, and Hamilton's initial integration appears to have been undermined by both poor performance and resistance to an outsider's influence. Establishing trust in that environment required not just speed, but sustained delivery and strategic positioning.

Championship implications

Hamilton's resurgence has shifted the dynamics of the 2026 title race. With Antonelli leading and Mercedes showing race-winning pace, Ferrari's competitiveness depends in part on Hamilton's ability to maximise the development window he now influences. The gap of 32 points is significant but not insurmountable, particularly if Ferrari can sustain the collaborative momentum Hamilton describes.

"It took a long time to build that trust, but I think that trust is there now and my requests are being granted," Hamilton said. "It's a two-way street, of course. We really push each other and the collaboration is finally there, and I think that's the most important thing." Whether that collaboration can deliver an eighth title remains open, but the turnaround itself offers a case study in how driver influence and technical credibility intersect at the sport's highest level.

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
333
2
Ferrari
255
3
McLaren
179
4
Red Bull Racing
128
5
Alpine F1
63
6
Racing Bulls
56
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
6
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,648
  • Podiums 136
  • Grand Prix 239
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar