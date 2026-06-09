Charles Leclerc is facing a teammate challenge at Ferrari he has never previously encountered, according to Juan Pablo Montoya. The former Williams and McLaren driver believes Lewis Hamilton has now reached the same performance level as his Monegasque teammate, fundamentally shifting the internal dynamic at Maranello and exposing Leclerc to pressure that may be forcing errors.

Hamilton's resurgence has been evident across recent race weekends. At Monaco, where Leclerc had just signed a new contract ahead of his home event, the seven-time world champion outqualified and outraced his younger teammate. While Leclerc crashed out during a safety car restart, Hamilton secured second place and leapfrogged the Monegasque in the drivers' standings. The contrast was stark, and for Montoya, it revealed something deeper about the evolving balance of power within Ferrari.

Speaking to F1TV after Monaco, Montoya argued that Hamilton may not be faster than Leclerc on pure pace, but he has closed the gap to the point where the two are now operating at parity. That alone represents unfamiliar territory for Leclerc, who has spent the majority of his Ferrari tenure as the clear reference point within the team.

Leclerc pushing beyond the limit

Montoya's analysis centres on the psychological dynamic created by Hamilton's form. He believes Leclerc is now trying to extract more from the car than it can reliably deliver, precisely because he knows Hamilton is capable of matching or beating him on any given weekend. Monaco, where Leclerc crashed out under pressure, served as the clearest example.

"The big problem for Charles is that Lewis can match him right now. At some moments, he can even beat him. To stay ahead of Lewis, Charles sometimes tries to get more out of the car than is actually there. We saw that in Monaco too," Montoya said.

Hamilton, by contrast, appears to be operating with a different calculus. Montoya suggested the British driver knows exactly where the limit lies and chooses not to exceed it unless absolutely necessary. "Lewis knows exactly where the limit is. If he really pushed everything, he might find a few more tenths, but he also realises those risks aren't always justified. That distinction still makes him particularly strong," Montoya explained.

Hamilton's strength was underestimated

Montoya believes Leclerc may have misjudged how quickly Hamilton would adapt to Ferrari. The Monegasque likely expected a period of adjustment that would allow him to maintain clear number one status, but instead found himself under immediate competitive threat. That miscalculation, according to Montoya, has compounded the pressure Leclerc now feels.

"I think Charles still had the feeling last year that Lewis wouldn't be a real threat. That he could beat him without too much trouble. But then you arrive in Canada and Hamilton is suddenly very strong. Then you arrive in Monaco, sign a new contract, and he's on the pace again. Then you automatically start asking yourself questions," Montoya said.

Canada marked an inflection point. Hamilton's performance there signalled that his acclimatisation to Ferrari was complete, and Monaco confirmed it. For Leclerc, who had enjoyed a largely unchallenged position within the team since joining in 2019, the shift represents a significant recalibration.

A dynamic Leclerc has never faced

Montoya stopped short of declaring Hamilton the faster driver, but he made clear that the gap between the two has closed to the point where Leclerc no longer holds a measurable advantage. "I'm not saying Lewis is the faster of the two. But he is at the same level. And that's something Charles, in my opinion, has never dealt with before from a teammate. That makes this situation so interesting," Montoya concluded.

Leclerc's previous Ferrari teammates, Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel, posed challenges, but neither sustained the kind of consistent pressure Hamilton is now applying. Sainz was competitive but rarely dominant; Vettel arrived in decline. Hamilton, by contrast, is a seven-time world champion in full command of his craft, and his presence is reshaping the expectations and pressures within Ferrari. How Leclerc responds will define not only his season, but his standing within the team for years to come.