Lewis Hamilton has moved into second place in the drivers' championship following his podium finish at the Monaco Grand Prix, capitalising on a chaotic weekend that saw George Russell penalised and Charles Leclerc retire. The seven-time world champion admitted he was surprised to find himself the closest pursuer to championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, though he remains wary of Mercedes' current form advantage.

Hamilton secured his second consecutive second-place finish in the principality, making the most of a weekend where fortune favoured the prepared. Russell dropped outside the points after receiving a drive-through penalty, while Leclerc's race ended in a crash. The result marks the first time Hamilton has stood this high in the standings since the end of 2021, a period that predates his move to Ferrari.

The Briton's reaction when informed of his new position was one of genuine surprise. "I honestly didn't expect that. When I heard it, I had to let it sink in for a moment. It feels great to be this high in the championship again," Hamilton told Sky Sports. The climb represents a significant milestone for a driver who has endured a difficult adaptation period since joining the Italian outfit.

Antonelli's Five-Race Streak Creates Gap

Hamilton stopped short of declaring himself a title contender. Antonelli has constructed a comfortable lead with five consecutive victories, a run that has established Mercedes as the benchmark. The reality for Ferrari is that they remain in pursuit of a performance window that currently eludes them, particularly over race distance where Mercedes have shown superior tyre management and strategic flexibility.

Hamilton acknowledged the gap openly. "At the moment it's incredibly difficult to beat Mercedes. They're on a different level right now," he said. The admission reflects a pragmatic assessment of where Ferrari stand relative to their rivals, even as Hamilton's own consistency has allowed him to profit from others' misfortunes.

Ferrari Updates Expected in Spain

Ferrari are expected to bring new components to the Spanish Grand Prix, a development Hamilton hopes will narrow the deficit to the front. "Hopefully next week we can introduce some new parts that bring us closer to the top," he said. The upgrades represent a critical juncture for Ferrari's season, with the team needing to demonstrate development progress if they are to mount a sustained challenge in the second half of the campaign.

Spain has traditionally been a circuit where aerodynamic efficiency is rewarded, making it an ideal venue to assess the effectiveness of any new package. Hamilton's engineers will be looking for gains in high-speed cornering stability and downforce consistency, areas where Mercedes have established a clear advantage during Antonelli's winning streak.

Respect for Former Employer Remains

Hamilton spoke with evident admiration for his former team, a relationship that defined much of his career. "I'm genuinely happy for them. Mercedes remains an important part of my career. When that team has everything in order, they're incredibly difficult to beat. They've proven that again over the past races," he said. The comments underline the complexity of Hamilton's current position, competing against the organisation that delivered six of his seven titles while trying to end Ferrari's long wait for championship success.

Hamilton now sits 15 points clear of Russell and 22 ahead of Leclerc, though both drivers have the machinery to respond. Ferrari's challenge is clear: convert Hamilton's consistency into race wins before Antonelli's advantage becomes insurmountable. The Spanish Grand Prix will provide the first indication of whether their development direction can deliver the performance step required to challenge Mercedes' current dominance