Juan Pablo Montoya has warned Kimi Antonelli that his commanding 43-point championship lead over Mercedes teammate George Russell could become his biggest liability if the young Italian starts racing conservatively. Speaking in his MontoyAS podcast, the former F1 race winner cautioned that a defensive mindset often triggers the very mistakes it seeks to avoid, and Russell knows it.

Antonelli has dominated the opening phase of the season, winning four of the first five Grands Prix and building a substantial gap to Russell. His advantage grew further in Canada a week and a half ago, when Russell retired from the lead with a battery failure, costing him critical points in what remains a live title fight. Montoya, however, believes the Italian's position is far from secure.

"It's still a long way from over," Montoya said. "It could be a race where George gets stuck, or Kimi gets stuck, or Kimi makes a mistake. There are still plenty of races to go and a lot to play for. It's not decided yet."

The trap of managing a lead

Montoya's concern centres on psychology rather than pace. He argues that the moment Antonelli begins to view his championship as comfortable, his intensity will drop in an attempt to play it safe. That shift, the Colombian believes, is when errors creep in. "The biggest problem Kimi could face, in my view, is when he thinks he already has a comfortable shot at the championship. Then he reduces intensity a bit to play it safe, and that's when the mistakes come in. And George knows that," Montoya explained.

The warning carries weight given Antonelli's limited experience. The 19-year-old is only in his second season in Formula 1, and while his raw speed has been clear since his debut, managing pressure over a full campaign remains uncharted territory. Russell, by contrast, has six seasons of grand prix racing behind him and has been in title contention before. He knows what it takes to capitalise on a rival's shift in approach.

Recent precedent supports the warning

Montoya's caution is grounded in recent history. Last season provided two vivid examples of substantial leads evaporating. Oscar Piastri held a commanding advantage early in 2025, only to see Lando Norris claw back the deficit as mistakes piled up. Later in the same year, Norris himself nearly lost the title to Max Verstappen after his own form wavered under pressure. Both cases illustrate how a defensive posture can unravel a seemingly secure position.

Antonelli has shown maturity beyond his years so far, but the next phase of the season will test whether he can maintain his aggressive edge while carrying the weight of expectation. Russell's mechanical failure in Montreal handed him breathing room, but it also means the Mercedes garage is acutely aware that reliability and racecraft, not just speed, will decide this championship. Montoya's message is clear: comfort breeds complacency, and complacency loses titles