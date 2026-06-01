Peter Windsor has endorsed Max Verstappen's recent advice to championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, describing it as exactly what the young Mercedes driver needs to hear. Verstappen, who is not in title contention this season, told Antonelli to minimise mistakes as the campaign remains long. Windsor believes the four-time world champion's counsel reflects the wisdom Antonelli requires at this stage of his debut year.

Antonelli leads the drivers' standings after winning four of the opening five races this season, establishing a serious advantage in his bid for the title. Verstappen's intervention came as a timely reminder that early-season dominance means little without consistency across the full calendar. For Windsor, the message is both obvious and essential.

"Max says nothing that you, I, or anyone else couldn't think of. It's logical and self-evident," Windsor said on the YouTube channel of Cameron Cc. The veteran F1 journalist had previously observed that Antonelli rarely makes catastrophic errors, operating within what he calls a "sweet spot" that allows him to limit damage when things go wrong. "Of course he makes mistakes, but he minimises the damage in a way only Max can do. Maybe Charles can do it a bit too," Windsor noted.

The Mansell comparison

Windsor went further, drawing a parallel between Antonelli and Nigel Mansell in terms of recovery ability. "Kimi tries to finish as many races as possible. That's the feeling I get. He's pretty good at getting his car to the end of the race. How often have we seen him go through grass or debris and set the fastest lap the next lap? That's à la Nigel Mansell. That's impressive," he said.

The comparison is not trivial. Mansell's 1992 title campaign was built on relentless consistency and an ability to extract performance even after moments of drama. Antonelli has already demonstrated similar traits, most notably during his battles with teammate George Russell in Canada, where Windsor says the Italian showed he is not easily rattled by faster drivers behind him.

Windsor's own counsel

While endorsing Verstappen's advice, Windsor offered his own perspective on how Antonelli should approach the remainder of the season. "The advice I would give Kimi is: just keep doing what you're doing now. Enjoy it. If you start thinking about points and the championship, you're thinking about different things than you did earlier in your career. Do what you're good at and don't worry about the points," he said.

Windsor stressed that Antonelli should avoid fixating on his duel with Russell for the title. "You just have to be focused on your own world. Drive the car the way you've always done. You know that every time you get in, you get better because you gain more experience."

The stakes for Antonelli

Antonelli's early success has placed him in unfamiliar territory. A rookie leading the championship after five rounds invites pressure from every direction: media scrutiny, team expectations, and the knowledge that a title in his first season would be a rare achievement. Only Lewis Hamilton, in 2007, has come as close in recent memory, finishing one point short of the crown.

Verstappen's input carries weight precisely because he knows what it takes to sustain a title challenge across a long season. His counsel to focus on error minimisation rather than outright speed is a hallmark of champions who understand that races are lost more often than they are won. Windsor's endorsement suggests Antonelli is receiving the right guidance at the right time, from someone who has navigated the same challenges. Whether the 18-year-old can heed that advice over the next 18 races will determine if 2025 belongs to him