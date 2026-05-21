Lewis Hamilton is not going anywhere. The seven-time world champion has pushed back directly on the reports suggesting Ferrari are ready to replace him, and he has done so with a warmth and confidence that sounds genuine rather than defensive.

A Difficult Start That Has Been Worked Through

Hamilton's 2025 debut at Ferrari was painful in almost every measurable way: no podiums, multiple Q1 eliminations, a difficult relationship with the car, and a partnership with race engineer Riccardo Adami that never fully clicked. Ferrari made a significant decision in the winter: Adami was moved off Hamilton's car and replaced by Carlo Santi, who previously worked with Kimi Raikkonen.

That change, combined with broader internal restructuring within the team, has produced a different working environment. Hamilton described it as transformative. "I am currently in a really good place. It has taken time to get used to each other, on both sides. Last year was difficult, especially with a car that was barely developed any further."

Everything Has Changed Inside the Team

What Hamilton said about the internal transformation at Ferrari was more specific and more positive than the guarded statements that tended to emerge during 2025. "We have changed an enormous amount internally, both within the team and in how we work in the factory. Honestly, it feels better than ever in how we are now working together."

The contrast with his final year at Mercedes, where he was already looking ahead, is notable. Hamilton sounds invested in what Ferrari are building rather than enduring a transition.

He allowed himself one light-hearted caveat. "Maybe we have a few too many sponsorship obligations here and there," he laughed. "But beyond that I feel really good and everything is working very positively right now." For Ferrari's title ambitions, a Hamilton who is settled, engaged, and trusting the team around him is considerably more valuable than the driver who arrived in Maranello a year ago.