user icon
icon

Hamilton Says He Is Very Happy at Ferrari and Pushes Back on Exit Rumours

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton Says He Is Very Happy at Ferrari and Pushes Back on Exit Rumours

Lewis Hamilton is not going anywhere. The seven-time world champion has pushed back directly on the reports suggesting Ferrari are ready to replace him, and he has done so with a warmth and confidence that sounds genuine rather than defensive. 

A Difficult Start That Has Been Worked Through 

Hamilton's 2025 debut at Ferrari was painful in almost every measurable way: no podiums, multiple Q1 eliminations, a difficult relationship with the car, and a partnership with race engineer Riccardo Adami that never fully clicked. Ferrari made a significant decision in the winter: Adami was moved off Hamilton's car and replaced by Carlo Santi, who previously worked with Kimi Raikkonen. 

More about Ferrari Ferrari Reportedly Have a Shortlist of Three to Replace Hamilton: Bearman, Verstappen, or Sainz

Ferrari Reportedly Have a Shortlist of Three to Replace Hamilton: Bearman, Verstappen, or Sainz

May 21
 Schumacher Says Leclerc Will Never Win a Title at Ferrari and Verstappen Would Not Fit Either

Schumacher Says Leclerc Will Never Win a Title at Ferrari and Verstappen Would Not Fit Either

May 20

That change, combined with broader internal restructuring within the team, has produced a different working environment. Hamilton described it as transformative. "I am currently in a really good place. It has taken time to get used to each other, on both sides. Last year was difficult, especially with a car that was barely developed any further." 

Everything Has Changed Inside the Team 

What Hamilton said about the internal transformation at Ferrari was more specific and more positive than the guarded statements that tended to emerge during 2025. "We have changed an enormous amount internally, both within the team and in how we work in the factory. Honestly, it feels better than ever in how we are now working together." 

The contrast with his final year at Mercedes, where he was already looking ahead, is notable. Hamilton sounds invested in what Ferrari are building rather than enduring a transition. 

He allowed himself one light-hearted caveat. "Maybe we have a few too many sponsorship obligations here and there," he laughed. "But beyond that I feel really good and everything is working very positively right now." For Ferrari's title ambitions, a Hamilton who is settled, engaged, and trusting the team around him is considerably more valuable than the driver who arrived in Maranello a year ago.

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
180
2
Ferrari
112
3
McLaren
94
4
Red Bull Racing
30
5
Alpine F1
21
6
Haas F1
18
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Williams
5
9
Audi
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,582
  • Podiums 133
  • Grand Prix 236
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar