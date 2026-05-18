The 24 Hours of the Nurburgring attracted 352,000 spectators last weekend, the highest attendance figure in the history of the race. The circuit confirmed the record on social media and made no attempt to hide the connection to one specific driver.

A Number That Has Never Been Reached Before

The Nurburgring posted its reaction on X with genuine enthusiasm, thanking the fans for their presence and describing the weekend as an absolute success. The 352,000 figure goes beyond any previous benchmark for the event and arrives in the year that Max Verstappen made his 24-hour race debut at the circuit.

The connection between the two things is hard to dismiss. Every NLS race Verstappen entered earlier in the season drew larger crowds and bigger livestream audiences than the series had previously experienced. The qualifying races in April sold out weekend tickets for the first time in the race's history. The full 24-hour event then took the trajectory further still.

Verstappen Raced Under a Pseudonym but Could Not Avoid the Spotlight

Verstappen registered for the event under a different name, a common practice for prominent drivers in endurance events. It did not prevent him from becoming the focal point of the weekend's media coverage or the primary reason many of the 352,000 people in attendance made the journey to the Eifel region.

His race ended earlier than hoped due to technical problems with the Mercedes-AMG GT3, a result that denied him and his teammates Jules Gounon, Daniel Juncadella, and Lucas Auer the chance to fight for overall honours in the closing stages. The race was won by the sister Mercedes car of Mario Engel, Maxime Martin, Luca Stolz, and Fabian Schiller.