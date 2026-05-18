user icon
icon

Verstappen Effect Shatters All-Time Nurburgring Attendance Record

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Verstappen Effect Shatters All-Time Nurburgring Attendance Record

The 24 Hours of the Nurburgring attracted 352,000 spectators last weekend, the highest attendance figure in the history of the race. The circuit confirmed the record on social media and made no attempt to hide the connection to one specific driver. 

A Number That Has Never Been Reached Before 

The Nurburgring posted its reaction on X with genuine enthusiasm, thanking the fans for their presence and describing the weekend as an absolute success. The 352,000 figure goes beyond any previous benchmark for the event and arrives in the year that Max Verstappen made his 24-hour race debut at the circuit. 

More about Max Verstappen Herbert Says Verstappen Is Playing Games With His Future Threats and Will Never Actually Leave

Herbert Says Verstappen Is Playing Games With His Future Threats and Will Never Actually Leave

May 20
 Schumacher Says Verstappen Was Truly Unbelievable at the Nurburgring: "Nobody Else Would Have Dared"

Schumacher Says Verstappen Was Truly Unbelievable at the Nurburgring: "Nobody Else Would Have Dared"

May 21

The connection between the two things is hard to dismiss. Every NLS race Verstappen entered earlier in the season drew larger crowds and bigger livestream audiences than the series had previously experienced. The qualifying races in April sold out weekend tickets for the first time in the race's history. The full 24-hour event then took the trajectory further still. 

Verstappen Raced Under a Pseudonym but Could Not Avoid the Spotlight 

Verstappen registered for the event under a different name, a common practice for prominent drivers in endurance events. It did not prevent him from becoming the focal point of the weekend's media coverage or the primary reason many of the 352,000 people in attendance made the journey to the Eifel region. 

His race ended earlier than hoped due to technical problems with the Mercedes-AMG GT3, a result that denied him and his teammates Jules Gounon, Daniel Juncadella, and Lucas Auer the chance to fight for overall honours in the closing stages. The race was won by the sister Mercedes car of Mario Engel, Maxime Martin, Luca Stolz, and Fabian Schiller.

 

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
180
2
Ferrari
112
3
McLaren
94
4
Red Bull Racing
30
5
Alpine F1
21
6
Haas F1
18
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Williams
5
9
Audi
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar