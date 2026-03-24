George Russell leads the 2026 Formula 1 world championship after two rounds. He is the fastest driver in the fastest car and looks on paper like the natural title favourite. Behind the scenes, according to Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert, his long-term future at Mercedes is far from settled.

The Antonelli Factor

The question of Russell's position at Mercedes has been a recurring theme over the past year, and it connects directly to the arrival of Kimi Antonelli. Hill laid out the dynamic plainly on the Stay on Track podcast. "Kimi is simply Toto Wolff's protégé, so to speak. He has put his entire reputation on the line to bring this kid in. Meanwhile George has been doing everything he can to impress Mercedes for I don't know how many seasons."

Last year's contract situation made that tension visible. Russell waited far longer than expected for his renewal, and Hill pointed to that directly. "It led to drawn-out contract negotiations last year, because Toto was not exactly rushing to offer George a new contract."

Are Verstappen Rumours Back?

Herbert confirmed he is hearing familiar stories from within the paddock. "I'm hearing rumours again that Max is not very happy at Red Bull and that Mercedes might want to sign him. That would mean they let George go." The Verstappen-to-Mercedes link never fully went away, and Verstappen's public frustration with the 2026 Red Bull has only kept it alive.

Russell Is Temporary, Says Hill

Hill drew on his own career to explain how Mercedes operates. He won the world championship with Williams in 1996 and was pushed out the following year. The parallel he sees is uncomfortable for Russell. "George is always temporary. I recognise this a little bit. It's a bit like standing there and thinking: why can't you see what I have to offer? Why isn't there the same fuss about what I bring to the table?"

The championship lead offers no guarantee. "George does have the chance to win the title, but that doesn't automatically secure his future at Mercedes." It is a bleak assessment for a driver who is currently doing everything right on track. Russell is winning, leading the standings, and performing at the level of a champion. Whether that is enough to keep his seat may depend on factors completely outside his control.