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Hill and Herbert Say Russell's Mercedes Future Is Not as Secure as His Points Lead Suggests

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Hill and Herbert Say Russell's Mercedes Future Is Not as Secure as His Points Lead Suggests

George Russell leads the 2026 Formula 1 world championship after two rounds. He is the fastest driver in the fastest car and looks on paper like the natural title favourite. Behind the scenes, according to Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert, his long-term future at Mercedes is far from settled. 

The Antonelli Factor 

The question of Russell's position at Mercedes has been a recurring theme over the past year, and it connects directly to the arrival of Kimi Antonelli. Hill laid out the dynamic plainly on the Stay on Track podcast. "Kimi is simply Toto Wolff's protégé, so to speak. He has put his entire reputation on the line to bring this kid in. Meanwhile George has been doing everything he can to impress Mercedes for I don't know how many seasons." 

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Last year's contract situation made that tension visible. Russell waited far longer than expected for his renewal, and Hill pointed to that directly. "It led to drawn-out contract negotiations last year, because Toto was not exactly rushing to offer George a new contract." 

Are Verstappen Rumours Back? 

Herbert confirmed he is hearing familiar stories from within the paddock. "I'm hearing rumours again that Max is not very happy at Red Bull and that Mercedes might want to sign him. That would mean they let George go." The Verstappen-to-Mercedes link never fully went away, and Verstappen's public frustration with the 2026 Red Bull has only kept it alive. 

Russell Is Temporary, Says Hill 

Hill drew on his own career to explain how Mercedes operates. He won the world championship with Williams in 1996 and was pushed out the following year. The parallel he sees is uncomfortable for Russell. "George is always temporary. I recognise this a little bit. It's a bit like standing there and thinking: why can't you see what I have to offer? Why isn't there the same fuss about what I bring to the table?" 

The championship lead offers no guarantee. "George does have the chance to win the title, but that doesn't automatically secure his future at Mercedes." It is a bleak assessment for a driver who is currently doing everything right on track. Russell is winning, leading the standings, and performing at the level of a champion. Whether that is enough to keep his seat may depend on factors completely outside his control.

F1 News George Russell Johnny Herbert Damon Hill Mercedes

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
135
2
Ferrari
90
3
McLaren
46
4
Haas F1
18
5
Red Bull Racing
16
6
Alpine F1
16
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,083
  • Podiums 26
  • Grand Prix 154
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, GB
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
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Mercedes
Mercedes
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