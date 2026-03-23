user icon
icon

Hill and Herbert Tell Verstappen to Just Drive

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hill and Herbert Tell Verstappen to Just Drive

Max Verstappen has never been someone who keeps his thoughts to himself, and the 2026 regulations have given him a lot to think out loud about. Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert have heard enough. 

Shut Up and Race 

In the Stay on Track podcast, Hill asked the question directly: "Max Verstappen. Should he just keep quiet and drive?" Herbert didn't need long to think about it. "In many ways, yes. It's always great when you're in the best car. It's always a bit of a struggle when you're not. He hasn't had a bad career so far. There are still plenty of things he can achieve in Formula 1, maybe another world title, or perhaps three." 

More about Max Verstappen Analysis: Verstappen Has Become More Vulnerable Under the 2026 Rules

Analysis: Verstappen Has Become More Vulnerable Under the 2026 Rules

Apr 2
 Windsor Predicts Verstappen Will Leave F1: "The Rules Have Reduced Him to an Ordinary Driver"

Windsor Predicts Verstappen Will Leave F1: "The Rules Have Reduced Him to an Ordinary Driver"

Apr 3

Hill admitted that diplomacy has never been Verstappen's specialty. "It's not really his thing, is it?" Herbert laughed: "You think?" But Hill also sees the value in how Verstappen operates. "It's good that you always get a straight, honest opinion from him. He says what he thinks." The issue is how it lands right now. Verstappen sitting eighth in the championship, with a Red Bull still searching for its 2026 form, changes how those words are received. "Because he doesn't have a car he can win with right now, it sounds like he's complaining about that rather than talking about the formula itself." 

It is the same Verstappen who was refreshingly direct when he was winning titles. The words have not changed. The situation has. 

F1 Needs Verstappen to Stay 

Hill made a broader point that goes well beyond the debate about radio manners. Formula 1 cannot afford to lose Verstappen. "As a spokesperson for what F1 drivers want, that will be taken into account. What Formula 1 does not want is for Max to decide to leave and find his thrills elsewhere. That would be a vote of no confidence in Formula 1 and the direction the sport is heading." 

Verstappen has made no secret of the fact that his future is not unconditionally tied to the sport. With endurance racing, MotoGP, and other options available to a driver of his calibre, the possibility of him walking is not entirely theoretical. The 2026 rules have already created friction across the paddock. The last thing Formula 1 needs is its biggest name looking for the exit. 

Hill and Herbert want him quieter. The sport just needs him to stay. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Johnny Herbert Damon Hill Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
135
2
Ferrari
90
3
McLaren
46
4
Haas F1
18
5
Red Bull Racing
16
6
Alpine F1
16
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar