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Domenicali Says Antonelli Is a Source of Inspiration for a Generation

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Domenicali Says Antonelli Is a Source of Inspiration for a Generation

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is not trying to hide how proud he is of what Andrea Kimi Antonelli has achieved in the opening weeks of the season. The two share a region of Italy, and Domenicali's admiration clearly goes beyond the professional. 

"Two Wins and the Impact Is Already Enormous" 

Domenicali spoke to Motorsport.com and framed Antonelli's start to the season in terms that went well beyond the championship standings. "I would say it is fantastic, both from the perspective of inspiration for the racing world itself and for the younger generation. I mean, he has only won two races. To see how big the impact is of his incredible start to the season, that is an inspiration for many young drivers and many young people in general." 

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The point about inspiration has a specific weight in Italian culture. Formula 1 had not produced an Italian race winner for twenty years before Antonelli's victory in China. The gap was long enough that an entire generation of Italian motorsport fans had never seen one of their own on the top step. Antonelli has changed that, and Domenicali understands what it means. 

More Than Just Speed 

The CEO was also careful to emphasise that Antonelli's value to the sport is not purely about results. "He is a breath of fresh air, a good person, a good foundation. He is still a genuine person, and that is exactly the kind of value we are looking for in our sport. Ordinary people who develop into something unique, both in terms of performance and as a role model. That is truly great." 

On the question of whether the Mercedes car deserves the credit for the wins rather than the driver, Domenicali pushed back gently. "Of course he has a fantastic car, but I think his driving style was extraordinarily strong, in terms of performance, pace, understanding of when to push and when to manage." It is the distinction between a driver who wins because of the car and one who wins despite its limitations. Domenicali is firmly in the camp that believes Antonelli belongs in the second category. 

F1 News Andrea Kimi Antonelli Stefano Domenicali Mercedes

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Driver profile

IT Andrea Kimi Antonelli 12
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 222
  • Podiums 6
  • Grand Prix 27
  • Country Italy
  • Date of b. Aug 25 2023 (2)
  • Place of b. Bologna, Italy
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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