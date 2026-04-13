user icon
icon

Journalist Says Stella Would Achieve Nothing at Ferrari and Is Wise Enough to Know It

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Journalist Says Stella Would Achieve Nothing at Ferrari and Is Wise Enough to Know It

The rumours linking McLaren team principal Andrea Stella to Ferrari have been circulating since the Lambiase announcement, but one well-connected journalist is questioning whether the move would actually make any sense for Stella personally. Her argument is that Stella already knows the answer. 

A Long Ferrari History and a Clear-Eyed Assessment 

Stella spent fourteen years at Ferrari between 2000 and 2014, working alongside Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen and winning multiple titles with both. He knows the organisation from the inside, its strengths and its structural limitations. Since taking over as McLaren team principal in 2023 he has won two world championships. He has found an environment where he can actually deliver results. 

More about Ferrari Chandhok Says Bearman Is Putting Himself in Pole Position for a Ferrari Seat

Chandhok Says Bearman Is Putting Himself in Pole Position for a Ferrari Seat

Apr 21
 Leclerc Optimistic About Ferrari's Title Chances: "I Cannot Afford to Make Mistakes"

Leclerc Optimistic About Ferrari's Title Chances: "I Cannot Afford to Make Mistakes"

Apr 20

Journalist Bianca Garloff made her case on the F1 Insider podcast. "Andrea Stella spent a long time at Ferrari and you would think he would want to return one day as team principal. But that is not what we are hearing from people in Formula 1." Her explanation centres on  what Ferrari has been missing since the death of Sergio Marchionne and the departure of Luca di Montezemolo. "Ferrari has lacked leadership at the top. And apparently Stella is aware that he would achieve nothing there and that the environment at McLaren is far more stable for future success." 

Sainz Would Have Taken Him 

Former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz added an interesting perspective from his own experience. "I know how good Andrea Stella is, I know how good Pete Prodromou is, and I remember that when I left that team there were two, three or four names that, if I could have taken them with me to Ferrari, I certainly would have." It is a significant compliment, but also an implicit acknowledgement that the quality of people matters less at Ferrari than the structure around them. 

For now, Garloff was careful to note that this remains speculation. "That is why the rumour that he is going to Ferrari is at this point just a rumour." But the underlying point stands: a move that might look like a dream from the outside could look very different to someone who has already lived inside it.

F1 News Andrea Stella McLaren Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
135
2
Ferrari
90
3
McLaren
46
4
Haas F1
18
5
Red Bull Racing
16
6
Alpine F1
16
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

IT Andrea Stella -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Feb 22 1971 (55)
  • Place of b. Orvieto, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar