The rumours linking McLaren team principal Andrea Stella to Ferrari have been circulating since the Lambiase announcement, but one well-connected journalist is questioning whether the move would actually make any sense for Stella personally. Her argument is that Stella already knows the answer.

A Long Ferrari History and a Clear-Eyed Assessment

Stella spent fourteen years at Ferrari between 2000 and 2014, working alongside Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen and winning multiple titles with both. He knows the organisation from the inside, its strengths and its structural limitations. Since taking over as McLaren team principal in 2023 he has won two world championships. He has found an environment where he can actually deliver results.

Journalist Bianca Garloff made her case on the F1 Insider podcast. "Andrea Stella spent a long time at Ferrari and you would think he would want to return one day as team principal. But that is not what we are hearing from people in Formula 1." Her explanation centres on what Ferrari has been missing since the death of Sergio Marchionne and the departure of Luca di Montezemolo. "Ferrari has lacked leadership at the top. And apparently Stella is aware that he would achieve nothing there and that the environment at McLaren is far more stable for future success."

Sainz Would Have Taken Him

Former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz added an interesting perspective from his own experience. "I know how good Andrea Stella is, I know how good Pete Prodromou is, and I remember that when I left that team there were two, three or four names that, if I could have taken them with me to Ferrari, I certainly would have." It is a significant compliment, but also an implicit acknowledgement that the quality of people matters less at Ferrari than the structure around them.

For now, Garloff was careful to note that this remains speculation. "That is why the rumour that he is going to Ferrari is at this point just a rumour." But the underlying point stands: a move that might look like a dream from the outside could look very different to someone who has already lived inside it.