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Antonelli Tips Ferrari as the Favourites for Monaco and Explains Exactly Why

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Antonelli Tips Ferrari as the Favourites for Monaco and Explains Exactly Why

Kimi Antonelli won in Canada and extended his championship lead to 43 points over Russell. He spent the post-race press conference talking not about his own advantage but about why Ferrari will be very difficult to beat the following weekend in Monaco. 

A Circuit That Should Suit Ferrari 

Antonelli spoke to Sky Sports F1 after the race and was clear about his reading of the competitive order heading to Monte Carlo. "If you ask me who the team to beat is in Monaco,

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I would say Ferrari. That is going to be very interesting to watch, because right now they simply look like the favourites there." 

His reasoning was specific rather than diplomatic. The nature of the Monaco circuit rewards high downforce levels above almost everything else. Slow corners, tight barriers, and no long straights where electrical deployment differences change the picture significantly. The characteristics that have sometimes worked against Ferrari in the 2026 regulations become less relevant in Monte Carlo. 

"The rear wing that Ferrari uses generates an enormous amount of downforce. On a circuit like Monaco that can make a gigantic difference. That is why I think they are currently the favourites." Antonelli was not conceding the Monaco race in advance. He was naming the reality and backing himself to find a way to compete within it. A driver who assesses his rivals honestly rather than dismissing them tends to do better at circuits that require precise calibration. Monaco is exactly that circuit. 

 

F1 News Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Ferrari

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Driver profile

IT Andrea Kimi Antonelli 12
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 281
  • Podiums 8
  • Grand Prix 29
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Aug 25 2023 (2)
  • Place of b. Bologna, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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Mercedes
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