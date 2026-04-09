Max Verstappen's team will not be at the Nurburgring Nordschleife this weekend, and the reason is straightforward: they are racing somewhere else entirely.

A Team With Two Programmes Running Simultaneously

Verstappen Racing has committed to two separate racing campaigns this year alongside its preparations for the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring. The team secured a factory deal with Mercedes, giving them access to the Mercedes-AMG GT3, and Verstappen himself will use that car for the Nurburgring 24-hour race in May. He has already taken part in the NLS2 race and completed a test session at the circuit in snowy conditions last week.

The NLS3 race takes place this weekend, but the number 3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 will not be on the entry list. Verstappen Racing is instead competing in the GT World Challenge Europe, whose season opener takes place this weekend at Circuit Paul Ricard in France. Drivers Chris Lulham, Daniel Juncadella, and Jules Gounon will be in action there in the Endurance Cup. Since the team and its drivers cannot be in two places at once, the Nurburgring race has been skipped.

Verstappen Was in France But Not Racing

Verstappen himself is not entered in the GT World Challenge programme. He was present in the Paul Ricard paddock on Wednesday afternoon to watch his team during the prologue session, but as a team owner rather than a competitor.

When Verstappen Returns to the Nurburgring

The wait is not long. The following weekend brings the Nurburgring qualifying races, and Verstappen will take part alongside Lucas Auer in the two four-hour races on 18 and 19 April. That serves as the final preparation block before the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring next month.