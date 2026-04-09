The rumours and counter-rumours around Red Bull Racing's current situation are multiplying fast. On one hand, reports suggest the Red Bull Powertrains combustion engine has reached a level comparable to Mercedes. On the other, the car is being described in some quarters as the worst Red Bull has ever built. Both things are circulating at the same time, and the truth is somewhere in between.

A Project Built on Ambition and Uncertainty

Red Bull partnered with Ford to develop their own power unit from scratch, becoming fully independent from Honda at the start of this season. The first signs are contradictory. Some sources point to a competitive internal combustion unit. Others suggest the overall package is struggling with problems typical of a new engine programme finding its feet.

Paddock insiders offer a more measured reading. The issues being seen are consistent with early-stage teething problems on a project of this complexity. As one source put it in careful terms: "There are still early-stage issues, but that is logical at this point. It says little about where they will actually end up." That is a reasonable position for a brand new power unit in only its third race weekend.

A Lot Is Riding on Getting This Right

The stakes are high for Red Bull beyond just this season. Their partnership with Honda was one of the most successful in modern Formula 1 history, producing four consecutive constructors titles. Walking away from that and building something independently was a statement of long-term ambition. Getting it wrong would be a significant setback, not just competitively but in terms of what the project represents for the organisation.

"This project has to succeed, everyone is aware of that. The pressure is only increasing," is how those close to the team describe the mood. The contradictory reports from outside will not help that pressure. Whether Red Bull can genuinely match Mercedes with their own power unit will only become clear once the new generation engines are fully understood. That process takes time, and the 2026 season is still very young.