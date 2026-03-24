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F1 Legend Pushes Back on Verstappen's Complaints About the New Rules

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F1 Legend Pushes Back on Verstappen's Complaints About the New Rules

Max Verstappen has been one of the loudest critics of the 2026 Formula 1 regulations since the moment testing began. He called the new package "Formula E on steroids" during the pre-season and felt vindicated when the opening races backed him up. He has also picked up supporters along the way, arguing that only drivers from teams performing well are happy with the rules. Mario Andretti disagrees, and he is not shy about saying so. 

Andretti Likes What He Sees 

The 86-year-old racing legend, who won the Formula 1 world championship in 1978 and is now connected to the Cadillac project, addressed the debate directly on the Drive to Wynn podcast. "Everyone is talking about it. Ferrari team boss Vasseur said: I'm not going to get involved, let them play. Honestly, it's beautiful to watch. They both came back, talked about it and also enjoyed experiencing it." 

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Andretti was not dismissing the technical concerns, but his overall read on the situation is a positive one. Where Verstappen sees chaos and energy management replacing real racing, Andretti sees a new challenge that the sport should embrace rather than fight. 

Does Verstappen Have a Point? 

Andretti was willing to give Verstappen some credit, but only up to a point. "There are many sides to this story, and not everything is negative. Max said that teams without problems are quite happy with the rules. But someone like Max is used to being at the front and having things go his way. He may be enjoying it a little less right now. These phases come and go." 

The conclusion from Andretti was straightforward. The teams that are struggling need to stop looking for someone else to blame and start working harder on solutions. "Everyone has to deal with this situation now, with the cards you're dealt, and make the best of it. You need to surround yourself with even more engineers, I think." 

It is a reasonable point. The 2026 regulations are the same for every team. Ferrari found a way to make the starts manageable. Mercedes built a car that is pulling away from the field. Red Bull and others are behind, and the rules are not the reason for that gap. The Japan Grand Prix this weekend will keep the debate alive, but Andretti's message is clear: adapt, stop complaining, and get on with it. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Mario Andretti Red Bull Racing

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Bahrain
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
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  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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