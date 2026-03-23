Mario Andretti has seen enough of Cadillac's opening races to form an opinion. His verdict on Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez is direct: both drivers are out of shape, and the team has a serious aerodynamic deficit to fix before it can think about scoring points.

A Season Out of the Car Shows

Andretti was clear on the Drive to Wynn podcast. "The most important thing for me is that I want to hear it from the drivers themselves, that's ultimately what it comes down to. Honestly, I think they're both a bit out of form. Neither of them has sat in a cockpit for at least a season. With the new package and everything else, they're being very cautious, just to keep up and not make things worse by causing extra work."

Bottas returned to Formula 1 this year after a season as Mercedes reserve driver. Pérez had not raced in F1 since losing his Red Bull seat at the end of 2025. Both men were dropped into a brand new car, under a new regulatory framework, with a team that is also finding its feet for the first time. The results have reflected that: 13th place in China is Cadillac's best finish so far, and they have not yet made it out of Q1 in qualifying.

Downforce and Power Unit Learning

The feedback from both drivers is consistent. The car is short on rear downforce and that limitation is defining how they can set up the car. "From the first feedback it's clear that we're missing some downforce, particularly in terms of rear stability. I keep hearing that from both of them," said Andretti.

Beyond the aerodynamics, there is also the challenge of learning a completely new power unit concept. The 2026 engines demand a different driving style, particularly in how energy is managed and deployed. "It's important to fully understand how to get the most out of the power unit for the intended delivery, keeping the battery charged and all that. It will be interesting to see how the season develops and who ultimately takes the reins."

Andretti closed with a line that summed up the challenge facing his drivers this season. "As a driver, to get everything out of the chassis, you suddenly have to relearn how to use the throttle and everything. So I'm not sure I envy the drivers right now. I'm almost glad to be on the sidelines."