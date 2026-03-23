user icon
icon

Andretti Says Cadillac's Drivers Are Rusty and the Car Is Not Ready

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Andretti Says Cadillac's Drivers Are Rusty and the Car Is Not Ready

Mario Andretti has seen enough of Cadillac's opening races to form an opinion. His verdict on Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez is direct: both drivers are out of shape, and the team has a serious aerodynamic deficit to fix before it can think about scoring points. 

A Season Out of the Car Shows 

Andretti was clear on the Drive to Wynn podcast. "The most important thing for me is that I want to hear it from the drivers themselves, that's ultimately what it comes down to. Honestly, I think they're both a bit out of form. Neither of them has sat in a cockpit for at least a season. With the new package and everything else, they're being very cautious, just to keep up and not make things worse by causing extra work." 

More about Cadillac Bottas Sees the Cancelled Races as a Chance for Cadillac to Catch Up

Bottas Sees the Cancelled Races as a Chance for Cadillac to Catch Up

Mar 23
 Sergio Pérez warns of "inevitable" crash under new F1 start rules

Sergio Pérez warns of "inevitable" crash under new F1 start rules

Mar 16

Bottas returned to Formula 1 this year after a season as Mercedes reserve driver. Pérez had not raced in F1 since losing his Red Bull seat at the end of 2025. Both men were dropped into a brand new car, under a new regulatory framework, with a team that is also finding its feet for the first time. The results have reflected that: 13th place in China is Cadillac's best finish so far, and they have not yet made it out of Q1 in qualifying. 

Downforce and Power Unit Learning 

The feedback from both drivers is consistent. The car is short on rear downforce and that limitation is defining how they can set up the car. "From the first feedback it's clear that we're missing some downforce, particularly in terms of rear stability. I keep hearing that from both of them," said Andretti. 

Beyond the aerodynamics, there is also the challenge of learning a completely new power unit concept. The 2026 engines demand a different driving style, particularly in how energy is managed and deployed. "It's important to fully understand how to get the most out of the power unit for the intended delivery, keeping the battery charged and all that. It will be interesting to see how the season develops and who ultimately takes the reins." 

Andretti closed with a line that summed up the challenge facing his drivers this season. "As a driver, to get everything out of the chassis, you suddenly have to relearn how to use the throttle and everything. So I'm not sure I envy the drivers right now. I'm almost glad to be on the sidelines." 

F1 News Mario Andretti Cadillac

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
135
2
Ferrari
90
3
McLaren
46
4
Haas F1
18
5
Red Bull Racing
16
6
Alpine F1
16
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Audi
2
9
Williams
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

US Mario Andretti -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country US
  • Date of b. Feb 28 1940 (86)
  • Place of b. Montona, Istria, Kingdom of Italy, (today Motovun, Istria County, Croatia), US
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Cadillac
Show full profile
show sidebar