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Alonso Says Small Updates Are Pointless Until Aston Martin Close the Gap Properly

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Alonso Says Small Updates Are Pointless Until Aston Martin Close the Gap Properly

Fernando Alonso has given the most honest public assessment yet of where Aston Martin stand in 2026, and the message is not comforting. They are too far behind to benefit from incremental development, and the team has made the calculated decision to wait until they can make a meaningful step rather than spend budget on parts that change nothing. 

Two Tenths Does Not Move You Off the Back Row 

Alonso explained his position after the Miami Grand Prix in terms that left no room for misreading. "I stay calm because I understand how the situation works. The team has explained to me that one or two tenths of improvement per race do not change where we stand." The car is running around nineteenth or twentieth in most sessions. "Even if you gain two tenths, you stay in exactly the same place," he said. "The car in front of us is almost a second faster. Two tenths does not close that." 

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The budget cap plays into this calculation directly. Developing and producing parts costs money, and under the cap that money can only be spent once. Spending it on a front wing element that finds two tenths but does not change the competitive position is money that cannot then be used on a more fundamental solution. "As long as we cannot find an improvement of one and a half or even two seconds, there is little point in building new parts. Then you are simply spending money without getting anything back, and that would just be waste." 

Calm on the Outside, Clear-Eyed on the Inside 

What comes through in Alonso's words is that this is not resignation. He sounds like a driver who has been given a clear strategic explanation by the engineering leadership and has accepted the logic of it. The alternative, throwing updates at the car in the hope something sticks, would erode the budget without addressing the structural deficit. 

How long that patience holds across a full season in which he has yet to score a single point will be one of the more interesting storylines as the year develops. 

F1 News Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

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ES Fernando Alonso 14
  • Team Aston Martin
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  • Country ES
  • Date of b. Jul 29 1981 (44)
  • Place of b. Oviedo, ES
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
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