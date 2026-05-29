Juan Pablo Montoya has launched another pointed attack on Max Verstappen, suggesting the four-time world champion would only bring disruption to Mercedes and questioning why Toto Wolff would have any interest in signing him. The former Williams and McLaren driver, who has become increasingly critical of Verstappen in recent weeks, argues that Mercedes are better served by their current lineup of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli than pursuing the Dutchman.

Montoya has made Verstappen a consistent target in recent interviews. He dismissed the Dutchman's 360-degree spin and recovery in Miami as pure luck and has openly criticised Verstappen's complaints about the current technical regulations. Speaking to talkSPORT BET, the Colombian doubled down, framing Verstappen as a disruptive presence who lacks the team-player qualities Mercedes require.

"If you look at how things are going with Kimi now, it makes no sense for Toto to bring in Max," Montoya said. "Why would you replace a kid who's winning every week and looks like he could break every record? He's probably already had more success at this age than anyone else." Mercedes have won four of the opening five races this season, with Antonelli taking three victories and Russell one, establishing the Silver Arrows as the dominant force of the 2025 campaign.

Russell's team ethic versus Verstappen's approach

Montoya reserved particular praise for Russell, contrasting the Briton's cooperative attitude with what he perceives as Verstappen's more abrasive style. "George is a very good team player, behaves well, and respects team orders," the 49-year-old said. "Toto is in a good working environment with him. So why would you bring in someone who only causes disruption?"

The comments reflect a broader narrative Montoya appears intent on building around Verstappen's personality. He went as far as to draw parallels between himself and the Red Bull driver, recounting a conversation Wolff allegedly had with his wife. "Toto told my wife this weekend that Kimi and George won't be easy to keep in line, but that he can handle it. Then he said to her, 'If it had been your husband, it would have been very, very difficult. That's the Latino.' And Max has that Latino vibe. He goes all out."

McLaren the more likely destination

Montoya believes that if Verstappen does leave Red Bull, McLaren rather than Mercedes would be his destination. He cited the expected move of Verstappen's long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to McLaren as a decisive factor. "There are two things going on. First, GP is going to McLaren. So if Max goes anywhere, I think it'll be McLaren."

The Colombian also questioned the logic of disrupting Mercedes' investment in Antonelli. "Why would you bring in someone like Max when you've invested so much in Kimi?" he asked. With Mercedes commanding the championship and Antonelli delivering at just 18 years old, Montoya's argument is that Wolff has no sporting or commercial incentive to pursue a driver who, in his view, would destabilise a winning formula.

A personal edge to the criticism

Montoya's repeated critiques carry a sharper tone than typical paddock commentary. Whether rooted in stylistic differences or deeper personal friction, his framing of Verstappen as temperamentally unsuited to a top team environment contrasts starkly with the Dutchman's track record of four consecutive titles and his reputation as one of the most complete drivers of his generation. What remains unclear is whether Montoya's assessment reflects genuine tactical insight or a more subjective reading shaped by his own combative career in F1, where his time at Williams and McLaren was marked by both brilliance and friction with team management