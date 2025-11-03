Sky Sports under fire: “Hypocritical after what they said about Norris”

Lando Norris delivered a masterclass during the Mexican Grand Prix, taking pole position, dominating from start to finish, and winning by a stunning 30-second margin. Yet instead of cheers, the McLaren driver was met with a chorus of boos from the crowd at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Norris keeps his cool amid boos

Norris appeared unfazed by the hostile reaction. “The fans can do whatever they want,” he said calmly after the race. But not everyone was able to brush it off as easily. Veteran Formula 1 journalist Peter Windsor condemned the behavior of the Mexican fans, calling it “stupid, childish, and completely inappropriate.”

“Why would you boo a perfect performance?”

Windsor could not understand why spectators would jeer at such a dominant display. “Why would you boo someone who just drove a flawless race? That’s simply disrespectful. He led from start to finish — what more do you want to see?” he said passionately on his YouTube channel.

It’s not the first time Windsor has spoken out about crowd behavior. Earlier this year, he criticized fans for booing Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, and his stance hasn’t changed since. “I don’t care if it’s in Mexico, Italy, or anywhere else — it’s just wrong. The respect has completely vanished.”

Windsor calls out Sky Sports for hypocrisy

The British journalist also took aim at Sky Sports, accusing the broadcaster of double standards for condemning the Mexican crowd’s behavior. “If Sky says it disapproves of the booing, that’s unbelievably hypocritical,” Windsor argued. “Who encouraged European fans to boo the Americans during the Ryder Cup? Sky did! Back then they thought it was great television, but now that their golden boy Lando gets booed, suddenly it’s disgraceful.”

A Mexican journalist later suggested that the booing might have been fueled by the perception that Norris was gifted points through team strategy. Windsor dismissed that idea outright. “Of course Lando had a bit of luck — that’s part of racing. If you want to boo someone, boo Zak Brown. He’s the one calling the strategy, not Lando.”

Windsor closed his rant with a firm message to the crowd. “What they did in Mexico was shameful. When a driver puts together such a complete race, you don’t boo him when he steps out of the car. That shows zero respect. Honestly, it made me feel sick.”