user icon
icon

Sky Sports under fire: “Hypocritical after what they said about Norris”

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Sky Sports under fire: “Hypocritical after what they said about Norris”
  • Published on 03 Nov 2025 11:40
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Lando Norris delivered a masterclass during the Mexican Grand Prix, taking pole position, dominating from start to finish, and winning by a stunning 30-second margin. Yet instead of cheers, the McLaren driver was met with a chorus of boos from the crowd at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. 

Norris keeps his cool amid boos 

Norris appeared unfazed by the hostile reaction. “The fans can do whatever they want,” he said calmly after the race. But not everyone was able to brush it off as easily. Veteran Formula 1 journalist Peter Windsor condemned the behavior of the Mexican fans, calling it “stupid, childish, and completely inappropriate.” 

“Why would you boo a perfect performance?” 

Windsor could not understand why spectators would jeer at such a dominant display. “Why would you boo someone who just drove a flawless race? That’s simply disrespectful. He led from start to finish — what more do you want to see?” he said passionately on his YouTube channel.

It’s not the first time Windsor has spoken out about crowd behavior. Earlier this year, he criticized fans for booing Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, and his stance hasn’t changed since. “I don’t care if it’s in Mexico, Italy, or anywhere else — it’s just wrong. The respect has completely vanished.” 

Windsor calls out Sky Sports for hypocrisy 

The British journalist also took aim at Sky Sports, accusing the broadcaster of double standards for condemning the Mexican crowd’s behavior. “If Sky says it disapproves of the booing, that’s unbelievably hypocritical,” Windsor argued. “Who encouraged European fans to boo the Americans during the Ryder Cup? Sky did! Back then they thought it was great television, but now that their golden boy Lando gets booed, suddenly it’s disgraceful.” 

“Blame Zak Brown, not Lando” 

A Mexican journalist later suggested that the booing might have been fueled by the perception that Norris was gifted points through team strategy. Windsor dismissed that idea outright. “Of course Lando had a bit of luck — that’s part of racing. If you want to boo someone, boo Zak Brown. He’s the one calling the strategy, not Lando.” 

Windsor closed his rant with a firm message to the crowd. “What they did in Mexico was shameful. When a driver puts together such a complete race, you don’t boo him when he steps out of the car. That shows zero respect. Honestly, it made me feel sick.”

F1 News Sky Sports

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
14 - Mar 16
Australia Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar