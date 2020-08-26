user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Steiner reveals new Concorde Agreement has confirmed Haas' F1 future

Steiner reveals new Concorde Agreement has confirmed Haas' F1 future

  • Published on 26 Aug 2020 15:03
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has confirmed team owner Gene Haas has decided to continue in F1, despite recent rumours that the team may leave after next season.

It was recently revealed that all ten teams had signed on the new Concorde Agreement, which will run until the end of 2025, with Steiner noting the promise of a more level playing field and better revenue for teams has persuaded the American to stay in F1.

"Gene looked at it and Formula 1’s still a very good tool for getting his brand name, Haas Automation, out in the world. It works – otherwise, he wouldn’t be doing it," Steiner said in a recent preview on the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix on the team's website.

“He loves the sport as well. Even if it is a big financial commitment, with the new regulations coming in, it should make the playing field more even and the commercial aspects better for the smaller teams – so as a result, he has decided to continue.

For me, it means – even at the moment when we’re not running competitively, we’ve got a Formula 1 team which works, and that’s more down to the team than to me.

"I’m part of the team though, we all work together, and in the end, Gene believes in the team. Everybody is, for sure, happy to be moving forward now with the agreement signed.

“The budget cap should level the playing field, it will level the playing field – just maybe not in the first year, but in the mid-term for sure.

“The payments, to make it more equal, will also mean the smaller teams get a little more revenue. It’s never enough for the small teams by the way, but it levels the field and that should be the aim of a sport – any day, anybody can win.

“It’ll take a while until that happens but for Formula One it’s a big step in the right direction. Times change and I think Liberty did a great job in adapting to those times and making changes when it was needed. It was needed a few years ago, but it’s better late than never,”

F1 News
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
221
2
Red Bull Racing
135
3
Racing Point
78
4
McLaren
62
5
Ferrari
61
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
16
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar