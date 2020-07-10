Mugello and Sochi added to 2020 F1 calendar

Formula 1 has confirmed that Mugello and Sochi will host rounds nine and ten of the 2020 season, as the sport extends the calendar beyond the original eight confirmed races.

Mugello has been given a September 13 date, meaning it will complete a triple-header preceded by Spa-Francorchamps and Monza.

Two weeks later, the sport will travel to Sochi for the Russian Grand Prix, a venue that has been present on F1's schedule every year since 2014.

Ahead of the 2020 F1 season which got underway last weekend, Ferrari tested its 2018 car at Mugello in order to prepare for the new season following a lengthy break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sebastian Vettel praised the Tuscany circuit, stating it is deserving of a spot on the revised calendar this year.

With Mugello being added as the ninth race of the season, it will play host to Ferrari's 1000th race in Formula 1.

“I want to thank the promoter for all their hard work to make this happen” said Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto. “I know all our fans will be excited to see us go racing at this amazing circuit and Ferrari Tifosi will be treated to a celebration of the team’s 1000th race.

“To be able to celebrate an extraordinary anniversary like the 1000th grand prix for Scuderia Ferrari at our own home at Mugello is an incredible opportunity, Mugello is not just one of the most spectacular and challenging tracks for drivers and cars, it is also a structure that has made sustainability one of its priorities.

“This commitment has taken it to levels of excellence both for Italy and the world. There are lots of people to whom we send thanks for turning this opportunity into reality – above all Formula 1’s Chairman and CEO Chase Carey, who knows and appreciates the value that our team represents for this sport, to the extent that he was prepared to recognise this anniversary in the official name of the event.

“For me personally, Mugello is linked to the memories of so many days of testing that I have worked at along with the rest of the team in a bid to improve the car, sometimes dreaming of taking on our opponents there.

“To think that today we are about to have an event like a Grand Prix there – and the thousandth in our Formula 1 history no less – is a wonderful feeling. I can’t wait for that dream to come true on September 13.”

F1 CEO Chase Carey adds: “We are delighted to announce Mugello and Sochi will be part of the 2020 calendar and want to thank all our partners for their support in recent weeks.

“We had a great start to our season in Austria last weekend and we are increasingly confident in our plans to race throughout the remainder of 2020.

“The Russian Grand Prix is a major moment in our season and we are looking forward to being back in Sochi in September.

“We are equally excited to see Formula 1 race for the first time at Mugello, an occasion that will mark Ferrari’s 1000 Grand Prix. Both races will be a huge boost for fans with more announcements on the next races in our calendar coming in the weeks ahead.”

2020 confirmed races

