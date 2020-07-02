user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Black Mercedes livery breaks cover in Austria pit lane

Black Mercedes livery breaks cover in Austria pit lane

  • Published on 02 Jul 2020 14:12
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The new black Mercedes livery has been unveiled in the Austria pit lane following its online launch earlier this week. 

On Monday, the new colours were revealed as Mercedes aims to tackle the issue of racism and inequality, affirming that it will work to make changes from within its own company.

Mercedes as asserted that it is not a one-off stunt, and that it will continue to use the new livery throughout the entire 2020 season.

Over the last month, Black Lives Matter protests have sprouted up around the world following the death of George Floyd in the United States, who died from asphyxia due to compression of the neck while being arrested.

MOREHamilton: Ecclestone's comments on racism 'ignorant and uneducated'

A statement from Mercedes earlier this week explained why it is now bringing the matter to light: “The events of recent weeks have made it very clear to us that we have not done enough to speak up and act against these issues, which impact many people around the world,” it said.

“They have also highlighted how much more we can do with the platform we have, to push forward positive change.”

Lewis Hamilton, who is entering his eighth season as part of the Mercedes team, has been consistently showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement on social media, and even attended a protest in London last month.

Both Hamilton and his teammate Valtteri Bottas will sport new racing overalls and helmet designs for the new campaign to accompany the black livery.

Mercedes enters the 2020 F1 season with the aim of securing its seventh consecutive drivers' and constructors' title, having swept all championships since the start of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014. 

The German manufacturer will introduce an engine upgrade this weekend as it looks to boost its reliability following woes that arose at pre-season testing in February. 

F1 News Mercedes
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Give your opinion!

What should Mercedes' driver pairing in 2021 be?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar