user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton concludes two-day Silverstone test for Mercedes

Hamilton concludes two-day Silverstone test for Mercedes

  • Published on 10 Jun 2020 16:40
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has concluded the two-day test conducted by Mercedes at Silverstone ahead of the start of the 2020 season.

On Tuesday, Valtteri Bottas got behind the wheel of the W09, offering F1 a glimpse into the 'new normal' the sport faces when it returns next month.

The day started with Hamilton taking to the circuit in damp conditions, however the track improved as the laps ticked by.

Mercedes is forced to run a car that does not fall in line with the regulations of the previous year, meaning the 2018 car is the latest F1 car it can run outside of official sessions and filming days.

Hamilton enters the 2020 season looking for his fourth consecutive world championship and his seventh overall, which would draw him level with Michael Schumacher on the all-time tally list. 

The 35-year-old is yet to commit his future to Mercedes and F1, as his contract will expire at the end of the 2020 campaign.

Photos Mercedes W09 Silverstone test
F1 News Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Where will Sebastian Vettel be in 2021?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,945
  • Podiums 81
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar