user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Wurz: All F1 drivers united in making field more competitive

Wurz: All F1 drivers united in making field more competitive

  • Published on 22 May 2020 16:28
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

All 20 current Formula 1 drivers share the identical view that the sport's grid is too spread out and needs to be competitively tightened going forward, according to the Grand Prix Drivers' Association chairman Alex Wurz.

Over the last handful of years, a large gap has formed between the top three teams (Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull) and the rest of the seven outfits due to a spending difference as a result of a variance in income.

F1 is set to introduce a budget cap next year, with Ross Brawn recently stating that all teams had agreed on a $145 million figure, down from the original $175 million.

Mercedes has dominated the sport during the turbo-hybrid era and has not been defeated in both the drivers' and constructors' world championships since 2014.

Wurz says that even the drivers in the top teams are eager to lower the gaps that currently exist in order to place more reliance from the skill behind the cockpit.

“I can tell you that all drivers are of this opinion, even the ones in the most dominant cars say 'we want Formula 1 to be as tight as possible on lap times'. So from first to last, it's like karting where it's a few tenths in between,” Wurz told Sky F1.

“Because that means the pressure increases, if the pressure is high you have human failure or a human hero action.

“This is the emotion that we want to be under as drivers. But it's what the fans want to see. They want to see the hero and zero and that only comes in very critical moments when the pressure is really high.”

'New regulations have to be done steadily and well thought through'

New regulations, both from the sporting and technical side of F1 will be introduced over the next two years in order to see more competition at the front of the grid.

MORE2021 F1 technical regulations postponed until 2022
MOREBrawn: New technical regulations won't be delayed beyond 2022

However, Wurz warned that making such changes rapidly would be dangerous and well thought out measures are necessary in order for success.

“A condensed field in lap time would be fantastic. We are not the commercial rights holders but we believe that a budget cap or resource restrictions in whatever shape or form, F1 will be more sustainable for the future, recreate revenue for the teams and then you will find someone to invest in a team as a partner or a sponsor or private investor.

“The direction that it's going seems to be okay. Of course, you can't change such a long time business model [quickly], we're still living in the afterworld of the Bernie Ecclestone era.

“We are now connected to Liberty [Media] and we have to make the sport fit for fast-changing consumer behaviour. There's a lot of changes F1 has to go under, and we believe it has to happen steadily, carefully and really well thought through.”

F1 News Alexander Wurz
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Would you like to see Fernando Alonso back in F1?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AT Alexander Wurz
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country AT
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1974 (46)
  • Place of b. Waidhofen an der Thaya, Lower Austria, Austria, AT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar