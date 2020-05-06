Brawn: New technical regulations won't be delayed beyond 2022

Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn says there are no more plans to further delay the new technical regulations coming into play in 2022.

For a number of years, F1 has worked towards a new car concept in 2021, aimed at bringing the field closer together both in racing and competitive terms.

However, the latest switch-up in car regulations have been pushed back to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic, while a budget cap will still be enforced in 2021.

Brawn confirmed that there were suggestions from some teams to delay the new regulations for another year, however the former tam owner doesn't see the need for it.

“I think some teams pushed to delay them a further year,” said Brawn. "I think there’s a justifiable need to carry these [2020] cars over into next year because we’re in the middle of the [lockdown]. That’s completely justified.

“The initiatives we’re bringing with these new regulations are to make the sport more economically viable in terms of the complexity, where the money is spent.

“With the cars we have now, they’re so complex that with the more you spend the quicker you’ll go and we need to level off that slope and create a situation where money is not the only priority in how competitive you’ll be. Therefore, we need these new cars to even that slope.”

Brawn still expects there to be a gap between the top and midfield teams when the new cars hit the track in 2022, but believes the margin will be reduced in the following seasons.

“We still want the great teams to win, but we need to maintain the integrity of the sport, to have the best teams winning, [however,] I think to have a competitive form of racing with these new regulations, the new cars, they’re a bit further away. But they’re definitely coming in 2022.”