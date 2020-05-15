Poll: Which driver will Renault bring in next?

A new open seat has emerged on the 2021 grid at Renault, as Daniel Ricciardo leaves to link up with McLaren.

Many drivers have already been linked with a move to the Enstone-squad, who has a range of options from looking to bring back Fernando Alonso to promoting one of its junior drivers.

But who do you think will race alongside Esteban Ocon next year? Scroll down to see our poll and vote!