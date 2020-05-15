The 2021 Formula 1 grid so far

This week has seen major movements in the Formula 1 driver market, as Sebastian Vettel announced that he would be leacing Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season.

In his place comes Carlos Sainz, while Daniel Ricciardo scoops up his vacant seat at McLaren for 2021.

But what seats are confirmed so far? Ferrari and McLaren are the only teams that have locked in their complete line-up for next year.

World champions Mercedes are yet to confirm their 2021 drivers, however it is believed that Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will stick around.

At Red Bull, Alexander Albon currently occupies the seat but will need to perform when the 2020 season gets underway in order to maintain the drive for next year.

Esteban Ocon is tied down to a two-year Renault deal, and who his teammate next year will remains a mystery.

Below, you can see all the drivers that are currently under contract for 2021, and which seats are still up for grabs.