The 2021 Formula 1 grid so far

The 2021 Formula 1 grid so far

  • Published on 15 May 2020 10:56
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

This week has seen major movements in the Formula 1 driver market, as Sebastian Vettel announced that he would be leacing Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season.

In his place comes Carlos Sainz, while Daniel Ricciardo scoops up his vacant seat at McLaren for 2021. 

But what seats are confirmed so far? Ferrari and McLaren are the only teams that have locked in their complete line-up for next year.

World champions Mercedes are yet to confirm their 2021 drivers, however it is believed that Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will stick around. 

At Red Bull, Alexander Albon currently occupies the seat but will need to perform when the 2020 season gets underway in order to maintain the drive for next year.

Esteban Ocon is tied down to a two-year Renault deal, and who his teammate next year will remains a mystery. 

Below, you can see all the drivers that are currently under contract for 2021, and which seats are still up for grabs.

 

Team
 		    
Mercedes
 		 TBC
 		 TBC
 
Ferrari
 		 Charles Leclerc
 		 Carlos Sainz
 
Red Bull
 		 Max Verstappen
 		 TBC
 
McLaren
 		 Daniel Ricciardo
 		 Lando Norris
 
Renault
 		 Esteban Ocon
 		 TBC
 
AlphaTauri
 		 TBC
 		 TBC
 
Aston Martin
 		 Sergio Perez
 		 TBC
 
Alfa Romeo
 		 TBC
 		 TBC
 
Haas 
 		 TBC
 		 TBC
 
Williams
 		 George Russell
 		 TBC
 

 

  • Kean

    Posts: 657

    How 'bout this for a line-up:
    Mercedes: Hamilton / Vettel
    Ferrari: Leclerc / Sainz Jr.
    Red Bull – Honda: Verstappen / Albon
    McLaren – Mercedes: Ricciardo / Norris
    Renault: Alonso / Ocon
    Aston Martin – Mercedes: Perez / Stroll
    Alpha Tauri – Honda: Gasly / Kvyat
    Alfa Romeo – Ferrari: Hülkenberg / Schwartzman
    Haas F1 – Ferrari: Bottas / Magnussen
    Williams – Mercedes: Russell / Latifi

    • May 15 2020 - 14:37

