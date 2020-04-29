Hungaroring circuit officials 'open to all solutions' for August race

Circuit officials at the Hungoraring say they are 'open to all solutions' to ensure the Hungarian Grand Prix goes ahead as planned on August 2.

On Monday, F1 revealed a planned 2020 season that will get underway with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5 behind closed doors, before moving across Europe between July and August.

CEO of Hungaroring Sport Zsolt Gyulay confirmed that the circuit is open to helping F1 and Liberty Media with any solutions in order to run the event and that the government is fully supportive of the event going ahead.

"We are in a daily contact with the rights holder," Gyulay told Autosport. "Liberty is aware that we are open to all kinds of solutions, and we are ready for organising a race.

"The way it takes is definitely beyond our control, and it depends on the situation the country is in. We are waiting for the relaxation of the measures, and how and when life goes back to normal.

"Along with the Austrians and the British we have confirmed, too, that we are fully committed to starting the F1 season. We have talked about the option of a closed-door race, but its protocol is still being developed for Austria.

"If it has been developed certainly we will comply with the regulations as well. Of course, a lot depends on the government's set of rules, too. However, one thing is sure, for both the government and the Hungaroring it is very important to organise the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Circuit 'fully prepared' for F1 to go ahead on August 2

Expanding on what solutions could be needed to allow the race to go ahead, Gyulay said the circuit is open to a behind closed doors event, despite the obvious financial loss to promoters.

Gyulay also confirmed that a weekend with fan attendance is also not out of the question yet, but there has yet been no thought of a change from the original August 2nd date, assuring the circuit is fully ready for F1 to go ahead as planned.

"There are two options. The first one is that we organise a race closed to fans, similarly to Austria," Gyulay commented.

"Certainly, it would mean a huge loss for the promoter. The second option is to organise the race with fans, in which we have 35 years of experience.

"Last year we broke the audience number record, and based on the pre-sold tickets, a similar number was expected for this year's race. Of course, ticket purchase has stopped since the coronavirus outbreak started, and we must adapt to the new situation.

"Although the utilisation of the track is suspended now, we continuously do the maintenance at the circuit, which is in good condition, since we are prepared for the Hungarian GP to be held on 2 August."